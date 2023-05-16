Pittsfield: Zion Church sets annual plant sale

Zion Lutheran Church will host its 15th annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 74 First St.
Perennials, herbs, house plants and a gardener's raffle basket will be available as part of the sale.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
