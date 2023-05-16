<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Zion Church sets annual plant sale

Zion Lutheran Church will host its 15th annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 74 First St.

Perennials, herbs, house plants and a gardener's raffle basket will be available as part of the sale.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

