Pittsfield: Zonta's Period Project seeks hygiene products

The Zonta Club of Berkshire County, a nonprofit organization, begins its seventh spring Period Project collection for women in need.
This fundraising and supply drive program purchases and collects women’s hygiene supplies for packaging and distribution to schools, service centers, food pantries, and organizations serving women and teens in need.
Feminine hygiene products are considered non-essential by the federal government, so they are not covered by SNAP and WIC programs.
The project seeks donations of sealed boxes of individually-wrapped pads and tampons, cleansing wipes, hand sanitizers or soap, panty liners, and new underwear in any size.
Period Project kits will be assembled beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the TD Bank building, 99 West St., on the second floor. A product donation box will be at that location for drop-offs prior to the event, or call Vickie Palardy, chair of the Period Project Committee, at 413-281-6083 for donation pickup.
Visit ZontaBerkshire.org for direct links for the Period Project and donations or email ZontaBerkshire@gmail.com.