PITTSFIELD — One man was injured early Thursday in a house fire at 16 Von Nida Ave.
The man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for observation, according to Ron Clement, deputy chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department. The man did not appear to have any obvious burn or smoke-related injuries.
The fire was reported around 5 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure — a two-story, one-family wooden home — was fully engulfed in flames. All three people who were inside the home when the fire started had already escaped, Clement said.
The fire took around one hour to extinguish. Clement said investigators are still trying to determine the cause and the origin of the fire.
No firefighters were injured during the incident. The State Fire Marshal's Office is also investigating the blaze.
This story will be updated.