Pittsfield fall

PITTSFIELD — One person was injured Tuesday after falling from the top level of the parking deck at the Holiday Inn.

The person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Pittsfield police said in a tweet shortly after noon. 

Police are at the scene on Edwin Street along with the Pittsfield Fire Department and EMS. The Holiday Inn is located at One West Street.

