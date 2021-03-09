PITTSFIELD — One person was injured Tuesday after falling from the top level of the parking deck at the Holiday Inn.
The person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Pittsfield police said in a tweet shortly after noon.
Pittsfield Fire, EMS and PPD on scene on Edwin St. for an incident involving a person who fell from the top level of the parking deck of the Holiday Inn. Non-life-threatening injuries being reported. pic.twitter.com/VZhsAtssrJ— Pittsfield Police (@PittsfieldPD) March 9, 2021
Police are at the scene on Edwin Street along with the Pittsfield Fire Department and EMS. The Holiday Inn is located at One West Street.