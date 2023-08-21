For the 100th year, the descendants of Mathias and Sabina Kirchner met to celebrate their family history in Dalton

DALTON — When Nicholas and Jennifer Kirchner saw that this year marked the 100th Annual Kirchner Family Reunion, they decided to don apparel mirroring the inaugural date of 1924.
Nicholas wore a pinstriped suit, whereas Jennifer opted for a dress lined with sequins and a feather headband to emulate the “flapper” look of the Roaring '20s. It took them a few hours to pull it together, but it was a special anniversary.
While 100 years is a long time to carry on this tradition, the anniversary only marks the beginning of recognizing the family’s history — an occasion that began in 1924 — but the Kirchners’ arrival in America was nearly 72 years before that first gathering. By that time, the family had established themselves as farmers in Dalton and Hinsdale — and were well on their way to the nearly 3,000 direct descendants across six generations they claim now.
About 175 of them were at the American Legion, at 258 North St., on Sunday. For a $10 entry fee, attendees enjoyed a catered dinner and a historical presentation. Raffles were held, including a 50/50 and one where entrants could win a commemorative quilt.
The banquet and series of speakers was the main event on the second day of the reunion, which began with a visit to St. Joseph's Cemetery and Hancock Shaker Village on Saturday.
But beyond the fun and games, it was a chance for a family to connect and reconnect. Nicholas Kirchner said the event was an opportunity for relatives — even some who have never met before — to share their lives for an afternoon.
He’s been coming to the reunion since he was a kid — he was there for the 50th anniversary, and at age 57, he’s hoping he can stretch to see the next milestone.
“I’ll be in my wheelchair as she pushes me in for the 150th,” Nicholas said, gesturing toward Jennifer.
Many attendees could boast similar attendance records — Kelly Kiss, president of the reunion committee, was brought to her first reunion shortly after her first birthday, she said. Mike Kirchner, currently serving as the committee’s historian, has been on again, off again for the better part of 75 years now.
And the reunion committee’s treasurer, David Kirchner, Jr., said at age 65 he’s been coming for as long as he can remember.
“The reunion has been an integral part of our lives,” David Kirchner said.
Mike Kirchner delivered the historical presentation to those gathered — no small task, considering the ground to be covered. His goal was simple and focused: show people the magnitude of the undertaking to get the family to the United States.
“I think just to understand the challenges these people went through to get here,” Mike said. “You think about it like, ‘Oh they came over from Germany, that’s a 7-hour flight,’ — no, it was a [50-plus] day journey after several days before that traveling up from where they lived to Belgium. There’s just a lot of steps. They had to sell everything they had to leave.”
Mathias and Sabina Kirchner emigrated to the United States with their five children in 1852 — the youngest of them was just 3 years old. They traveled from their hometown of Viernheim to Mannheim on land, then boarded steamboats to Cologne and took a train to Antwerp, Belgium, to board the ship that would ultimately take them to America.
The voyage took about 53 days, according to the historian’s report from the first family reunion, and they traveled with 96 other families from Viernheim, fleeing economic uncertainty, war and famine. Roughly one-eighth of the town’s population left during the migration.
The reunion has changed over the years, moving from the Kirchner Farm Inn in Hinsdale to banquet halls like the American Legion. Mike Kirchner said the reunion was a chance to inspire the next generations coming up to sustain the event.
“Well, it means a lot,” he said. “I think as you get to creeping up on 75 years old, you come to grips with your mortality a little bit and you think you want to leave a legacy. I want my kids and grandkids to get fired up about it and to be able to continue on into the future, if that’s the way it goes.”
For Kiss, who has served as president since 2010, the reunion has long served as a reminder of where she came from. She pointed to a picture of her grandfather, remarking how similar he looked to his own great-great-grandfather.
“I am very grateful and thankful to know who I am,” Kiss said. “It’s never been a question. I can’t imagine not knowing that I have family.”
And for David Kirchner, the reunion — which brings people together from all corners of the country, and even abroad in Germany and other places — cements a sense of kinship.
“It means that we’re part of a family in the larger sense,” David said. “There’s a sense of community and family that in our case goes back over 100 years. And I think in today’s world, that’s very important to be able to say that — I think there’s a comfort that comes from that.”