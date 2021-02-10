PITTSFIELD — The 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival kicks off Thursday with live ice sculpting downtown, launching a 10-day affair that will feature online arts exhibitions and performances, outdoor activities and more.
Peter Vacchina and Robert Markey are set to take part in the live ice-carving demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Berkshire Museum, weather permitting, according to the festival website.
Like so many events over the past year, the 10th anniversary festival has adapted to the moment. This year, the festival will feature virtual and outdoor events suitable for social distancing.
Pittsfield Community Television will air encore presentations of past years' fireworks and a Dance Ten performance, Jennifer Glockner, the city’s director of cultural development, said in a release Wednesday.
Organizers asked back artists who participated in the Ten Spot Show at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in previous years to be featured together during a “best of” virtual showing. Gypsy Layne Cabaret & Co. has produced an online performance for festival audiences, and WordXWord on Feb. 15 will host a virtual “Pandemic Story Slam.”
A live DJ will set the mood for the Zoom dance party Jacob’s Pillow is hosting the evening of Feb. 20.
Among the events that will get attendees into the great outdoors is Mass Audubon’s Starlight Owl and Wildlife Prowl at Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary beginning 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For a full list of events at this year’s festival, visit discoverpittsfield.com/10x10. This year’s presenting sponsor is Mill Town Capital.