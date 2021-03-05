Williams College in the snow (copy)

Following an illicit party last week, 120 Williams College students have left or are arranging to leave campus.

WILLIAMSTOWN — After an indoor party at Williams College last week broke state and campus rules, 120 students have left campus or are making arrangements to leave, an administrator told the student newspaper.

That number is greater than the estimated 80 to 100 students first reported to have attended the party, held at a college dormitory in violation of coronavirus safety guidelines. It remains unclear how many students attended the party, how many of the students leaving campus identified themselves voluntarily, or what level of involvement was required for Williams to send a student home.

Students can still turn themselves in, Dean of the College Marlene Sandstrom told The Williams Record. Those who come forward on their own avoid disciplinary action, although they are still asked to leave campus and transition to remote learning.

Campus security at the college has worked to identify students who were involved.

As of Friday morning, the college’s dashboard showed two people — one student and one staff member — had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days. A total of 13 people have now tested positive since students returned for the spring semester.

