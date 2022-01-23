1Berkshire is accepting applications through Feb. 11 for the 2022-2023 round of its Youth Leadership Program.
High school sophomores in Berkshire County are eligible to apply for the program, which “offers the opportunity to learn more about yourself and your community through an intensive and rewarding 10-month long experience,” 1Berkshire said on its website.
“Through the program, participants will meet peers from across the region, community leaders from businesses, government agencies, and civic organizations, develop deep leadership skills, learn about the challenges and solutions facing the Berkshires, and discover how to apply central leadership tenets to their own lives and their future careers,” 1Berkshire said.
Tuition is $100, although financial aid is available when there is proven need.
The program begins with a mandatory three-day, three-night retreat at Camp Bousquet in Pittsfield from June 9 to June 12, and it ends with a mandatory commencement on April 18, 2023.