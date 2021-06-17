Residents of Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District, which includes the Berkshires, will get a chance Monday to weigh in on the upcoming redistricting process.
The Massachusetts Legislature’s Special Joint Committee on Redistricting will meet Monday at 6 p.m. for a virtual hearing. Area residents can view the hearing, which will be recorded for later viewing, at malegislature.gov. They also can sign up to testify at the hearing.
Legislative maps are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census.
State lawmakers representing the Berkshires expect their districts, as well as the congressional district represented by U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, to expand eastward. While Massachusetts will keep all nine of its U.S. House seats, faster population growth in the eastern part of the state means that the western districts will likely grow in geographic area.
The committee, on its website, describes the hearing as “an opportunity for area residents to offer their opinions on local and community interests that the Committee should consider” in redistricting.