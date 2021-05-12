HANCOCK — Hancock voters have filled two School Committee seats, but they were deadlocked in settling a Finance Committee contest.
During Monday's annual town election, voter chose Cahill LeBarron and Elizabeth Kryskow to replace longtime incumbents Mark Gaskill and Patty Bishop, who opted against reelection. Cahill garnered 85 votes, and Kryskow edged Scott Burdick 63-61 in the three-way race for the two, three-year stints on the School Board.
It's unknown if Burdick will ask for a recount.
Meanwhile a battle of write-in candidates ended in a draw for the three-year term available on the Finance Committee. Tanya Rathbun and Vikki Fairbank each tallied 16 votes, with Kristen Hickey coming in third, with eight.
Town Clerk Linda Burdick said state elections officials declared the race a failure to elect and town officials must decide how to fill the seat.
Sharon Hyde won the two-year term on the Finance Committee, as she was the lone candidate.
Rathbun won the open seat on the Cemetery Commission, with 33 votes.
The remaining candidates running unopposed were Donald Rancatti (Select Board), Felicity Cassavaugh (Board of Assessors), and incumbents Christie Moran and Barbara Markessinis returned to the Planning Board. All four candidates won three-year terms.
Other one-candidate races were incumbent John Quimby getting another three years on the Board of Health, and Wendy Kipp took the two-year slot on that panel.
Moderator Brian Fairbank and library trustee Connie Chase lacked opposition, winning one- and three-year terms, respectively.