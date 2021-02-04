GREAT BARRINGTON — Two separate crashes at Belcher Square Thursday appear to have injured several people and snarled late afternoon traffic up and down Stockbridge Road/Route 7.
According to town Fire Chief Charles Burger, who was at the scene of the second crash, the injuries are minor, but he did not yet know details.
The accidents happened in succession just before 3:30 p.m., according to scanner reports. Two ambulances were called to the scene.
Town Police Chief Paul Storti, also did not have details about the incidents, said his officers were still busy at the scene managing traffic and the accident cleanup.