WILLIAMSTOWN — Several possible new candidates for municipal posts have made their interest known by pulling application papers for the May elections.
But, more notably, two important town slots have generated no interest thus far.
There is a five-year term on the Williamstown Housing Authority that has not yet attracted any candidates. And no candidates have emerged for a three-year seat on the Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee, which governs over the McCann Technical High School in North Adams.
The filing period ends March 23.
There are two open seats on the Select Board, after Select Board member Anne O’Connor announced that she will decline to run for re-election as her second three-year term comes to an end, and Jeffrey Thomas will resign one year early, leaving an vacancy for the final year of his three-year term.
Nicholls “Niko” White, owner of the Purple Dragon Games center on Spring Street, and Dr. Barbara Rosenthal, a Williamstown physician, are vying to complete Thomas' term. According to Town Clerk Nicole Pedercini, both have been issued filing documents, and have not yet returned them.
Two candidates had already filed their intentions to run for O’Connor’s vacant slot: local attorney Anthony Boskovich, and Jeffrey Johnson, a member of the Diversity Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee and a service coordinator supervisor in the Pittsfield/North Adams office of the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services.
Three candidates have requested filing applications for a five-year term on the Planning Board. None of them have filed the forms yet. The three potential candidates are former Planning Board member Alexander Carlisle, incumbent Susan Puddester, a local community activist, and Williams College economics professor Kenneth Kuttner.
The other vacancy is a three-year term as a trustee on the Library Board, for which incumbent trustee Charles Bonenti has filed to run for reelection.
Also up for election are two three-year terms on the Prudential Committee, which oversees the Williamstown Fire District, operator of the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department. Both incumbents, Edward McGowan and David Moresi, are running for reelection. That election is set for May 25.
Anyone seeking to run for office should contact Pedercini to set up an appointment to pick up nomination papers. She can be reached at npedercini@williamstownma.gov or 413-458-3500, ext. 101.
All signatures must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification by March 23. Completed nomination papers for the Prudential Committee must be returned by April 6.