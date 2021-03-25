Two Pittsfield men were arrested in Worcester after police say they responded to a crash and found drugs and weapons.
Worcester police said a U-Haul van driven by 19-year-old Angelo Carnute of Pittsfield hit a parked car early Wednesday evening on Belmont Street. Police said that when they arrived just before 7 p.m., they found that Carnute had a clear plastic bag with what authorities believe are oxycodone pills, as well as a “fanny pack” with cash.
In the back of the van, police said they found a passenger, 27-year-old Jordan Scanlon of Pittsfield. Scanlon had a loaded firearm in the waistband of his pants, police said, and more oxycodone pills nearby.
Police did not specify how much cash Carnute was said to be carrying. They said that after hitting the parked car, he backed the van up into a fire hydrant.
A woman inside the van was taken to a local hospital for a medical condition not connected with the accident, police told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Police said Carnute, of 123 Imperial St, Pittsfield, was to be charged with possession of class B substance with intent to distribute, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and use of a firearm in a felony.
Police said Scanlon, of 476 Crane Ave, Pittsfield was to be charged with possession of class B substance with intent to distribute, carrying a firearm under the influence of liquor/drugs, possession of ammunition without and FID card, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and use of a firearm in a felony.