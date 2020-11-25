SHEFFIELD — An exploration of the Boeing 737 Max airliner tragedies, one of which claimed Sheffield native Samya Stumo, will air Friday night on ABC's 20/20, coinciding with the recent release of the jet fleet that had been grounded worldwide.
The installment, to air at 9 p.m., is the result of a yearlong investigation, according to a statement from 20/20. Stumo's parents, Nadia Milleron and Michael Stumo, who live in Sheffield, are interviewed along with other families of victims. It will also focus on fallout for Boeing, including federal investigations and congressional hearings.
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded the 737 Max model after the March 10, 2019, Ethiopian crash that killed 157 people, including Stumo, 24, who was traveling in East Africa for work. Five months earlier, 189 people died on a Lion Air flight that crashed in the Sea of Jakarta.
Investigators found problems with automated flight control software, and revealed that Boeing had taken shortcuts to trim expenses and rush the planes to market, while essentially regulating itself. Congress is scheduled to vote next week on a bill in the hopes of increasing FAA oversight.
The crisis prompted lawsuits, and an unsuccessful demand by victims' families for third party analysis of Boeing's proposed fixes.
Families told ABC they don't trust the jets.
“We will warn every single person we know to look at the equipment that they are flying on and make sure that they don't fly on a 737 Max," Milleron told ABC.