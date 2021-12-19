From love found at the transfer station, to grandparents hugging their grandchildren again, these are the 10 stories that made us smile in 2021

While 2021 was a tough year for many, it still gave us a lot to smile about. It was a year filled with hope, small victories, new and old love and a 100-year-old birthday celebration for our favorite Pittsfield hot dogs.

Here's a look back at the 10 stories that made us smile this year:

'She was easy to buy for'

One of the most poignant profiles we published this year was the story of Albin Rothermel, a retired flooring salesman and recent widower who is looking for a good home for his late wife's lion collection — a collection that boasts over 5,000 pieces he promised not to throw away.

It's the story of Albin and the lion collection, but more, it's the story of Albin and his wife BeBe who met online on a horoscope website in the '90s, and married and settled in Dalton.

The curio(us) case of a big-cat collection in the Berkshires The gentleman from Dalton has a problem on his hands. He refers to it as the “lion issue.” It might be better for him to explain it.

'We are over the moon'

Can any story sum up 2021 more than this story of area grandparents becoming eligible for vaccinations and finally reuniting with grandchildren after over a year of separation?

'It was really unexpected'

The Clarksburg State Forest fire, the largest in the state in over two decades, had us constantly checking back for updates for a week in May. This sweet story about a fawn rescued by a Savoy firefighter was a brief spot of good news amid the rest.

The fire and the fawn: Savoy firefighter rescues dehydrated baby deer NORTH ADAMS — Francis Levesque was near the top of Pine Cobble, taking a break from fighting the state’s largest fire in more than two decades…

'The numbers tell the story'

Who doesn't love a hometown success story? Wohrle's, of the famous hot dogs, celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. In recognition of the occasion, The Eagle took readers back to the beginning.

If you love Wohrle's hot dogs, be thankful John W. Wohrle jumped off a ship more than 100 years ago ... A look back at the 100 years that shaped Wohrle’s Foods Inc., which began when John W. Wohrle — a meat cutter from Germany’s Black Forest region — first sold frankfurters, sausage and luncheon meats from a horse-drawn cart in Pittsfield in 1921. Today, the business spans four generations and boasts 100 years of feeding Pittsfield, and beyond, high-quality baby frankfurters and meats.

'The heart and soul of Monterey'

"This is what Monterey is all about,” said longtime resident Cheryl Zellman. “These two have brought us all together. ... It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.”' Dave Gilmore and Beth Parks found love at the Monterey Transfer Station. They put out an open invite in the monthly Monterey News, and about 150 people gathered together in September in the pavilion behind the fire station in Monterey to see them tie the knot.

Joined at the waste: In Monterey, a love that can't be discarded Somewhere along the way as they steered Monterey's townspeople toward where to throw the recyclables and where to throw the garbage, Beth Parks and Dave Gilmore fell in love.

'There’s no one who compares to these two'

Michael and Mary June Cancilla met near Christmas, 1946 and hit it off. The couple maintained a romance through letter writing, and were married in 1950. In 2021 Michael Cancilla turned 100 years old — Mary June turned 94 the same day — and are still together 75 years later.

'Just as brutal as I expected'

Sports editor Mike Walsh's funny and poignant first-person account of this year's back-in-person Josh Billings RunAground made us all feel like we were a part of it — from the comfort of our couches.

Mike Walsh | Runner's High: Tin teaming The Josh Billings RunAground a wholly unique experience That was where I had my first real Josh Billings RunAground moment. An Ironman competitor and I were the only ones at Mah-Kee-Nac approaching 6 a.m., and we stood in silence for a stretch, watching the fog rise with the sun off a calm-as-glass Stockbridge Bowl. It was just a fleeting moment, amidst a day of controlled chaos that didn't end until after Mac Jones and the Patriots had milked out the clock on a win over the Jets and my seven-month-old son and I drove around south Berkshire County collecting equipment in the twilight.

'All I had to do is be me'

"An odd thing has happened along the way in Bob Tarasuk’s simple plan of living happily ever after. He became the muse for a French filmmaker."

Readers loved this profile of a down-to-earth Sandisfield farmer and his journey to the big screen.

How a Sandisfield farmer went from butchering chickens to starring in a film at the Cannes Film Festival An odd thing has happened along the way in Bob Tarasuk’s simple plan of living happily ever after. He became the muse for a French filmmaker.

'It’s been a great life'

Barber Augustine "Gus" Jammalo retired this year, at the age of 87, after six decades of cutting hair — and he's seen it all. He's heard some things too, but he won't be passing those on — your secrets are safe with him.

Final Cut: After more than 60 years of cutting hair, Gus Jammalo is closing up his North Adams shop for the last time After more than six decades of cutting hair in North Adams, Augustine "Gus" Jammalo, 87, is putting down his clippers and is retiring. “I love cutting hair," he said. "I love the people. They tell you stories, good stories, bad stories. They died on me. It’s been a great life.”

'It was a deathtrap'

Remember this feel-good story about how Ari Zorn effected real and positive change for the turtles of Smiley's Pond? "He is known as 'turtle man,' and while he thinks its a little weird, he'll live with it."