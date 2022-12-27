<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
5 stories from 2022 that we're still thinking about

2022 brought us many memorable stories — some uplifting, others heartbreaking. It was a year of reasons to smile, reasons to mourn, and moments to remember.

The kingpin and the informant

If Kenna Waterman is to ever find out who shot and killed her son, Joshua S. Bressette, that day might come only after police reckon with the case of Ernest A. Harvin. This is a story about a drug dealer, a police informant and an unsolved killing.

How can calls for help end in a person getting killed? 

Every day, Elina Estrella and her family think about the what ifs.

What if her brother, Miguel Estrella, who was shot and killed by a Pittsfield police officer on March 25, had been helped by a mental health professional who was trained in de-escalation tactics?

What if police had been more proactive in getting Miguel the medical help that he needed that night when they first approached him?

 Powerful maps

In the 1940s and 50s, the West Side’s Black and other low-income residents were the unknowing victims, in part, of a quiet government practice whose harm to their lives would continue into the present.

It wasn’t Jim Crow laws that helped lock a poverty cycle in place — those were illegal in Massachusetts.

It was a map of Pittsfield.

Final resting place

It’s was a clear morning at Section 62 in Arlington National Cemetery when a journey that took over 80 years came to an end.

People living on the streets of Pittsfield want more places to stay and more opportunities to get help. Until they have them, they're relying on each other as much as they can. Eagle reporter Matt Martinez speaks with people finding shelter on North Street doorsteps; inventive people at Springside Park; and a young couple expecting a baby in March who stay warm at the library during the day. 

