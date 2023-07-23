Cyclists test their mettle and a future generation gathers inspiration at the 12th Grand Fundo Ride in Cummington

CUMMINGTON — With 20 miles down on a 29-mile ride, Madison Johnson, Henri Dumont and Gunther Breismeister were feeling good about cruising through.
As the trio of 11-year-olds cooled off at the first of three rest stops, set up at 20-mile intervals for the 12th Annual Grand Fundo Ride in Cummington, they were feeling inspired. For Gunther, comparing his developing strength and speed from this year to last year was encouraging. For Madison, it was being amongst so many other enthusiastic cyclists.
And for Henri, it was breaking a milestone.
“I personally am loving this experience,” Henri said. “This is definitely the biggest ride of my life so far, and it’s really inspiring, because now I want to do a ton more riding.”
Henri had only ridden 25 miles in one shot before Sunday. He said that he and his friends were planning on making it a nice, round 30 before they got off their bikes.
The trio were among over 350 entrants to the ride, which organizers say is more an endurance test than a race. The cyclists began their morning at 9 a.m. at the Cummington Fairgrounds, located at 97 Fairgrounds Road, where participants could embark upon three routes: The 29-mile “Mini-Fundo” ride, the most popular 55-mile “Grand Fundo” and the 80-mile “Adventure Route” for diehards looking to test their mettle.
There are also kid rides for six and 12 miles along the routes.
As Alec Donahue, event organizer and co-founder, explained, the routes are meant to be reasonable for people of all skill levels. Donahue, a professional cyclist himself, said that the event was perfect for highlighting the area near Cummington where he has trained for years.
“The gravel rides are a good way to get a lot of types of cyclists out,” Donahue said. “One thing I really like about this is that we can showcase what the hilltowns are — we live right near here and we love riding here so much.”
Donahue is also one of the namesakes of the JAM Fund, along with fellow professional cyclists Jeremy Powers and Mukunda Feldman. The fund goes toward giving grants ranging from $150 to $500 to aspiring young people hoping to get involved in cyclocross activities. The “Fundo Ride” is meant to generate money to provide the grants.
Madison, Gunther and Henri were three of this year’s 21 recipients. Each of them had something different to put the money toward: Gunther will use his grant money to pay entry fees for races, including the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. Henri hopes to buy a pair of shaded glasses that will help on summer rides. Madison will probably put some of her money toward a new bike computer to track her miles.
The three young cyclists were also appreciative of the community they had at the race. Being able to observe and talk with more experienced riders is a major benefit, they said, and you can learn a lot just by being there.
“I can literally go up to anybody and talk about bikes and it’s not weird,” Madison said, smiling.
“It’s different than when you’re in school,” Henri added.
“Yeah!” Madison said. “Like I got this really cool bike and they’re like … ‘great.’”
“No one really understands,” Henri said. “And then you come here and everyone’s so nice.”
The kids have big aspirations for their cycling. Gunther is looking forward to trying to beat his time at nationals this year; Madison is also hoping to beat hers. Henri is looking to score his first trip to the national championship.
Each of them has another goal in common, too, that extends beyond themselves — to inspire their younger siblings. Henri has two twin brothers, Finn and Tristan, each 7 years-old. They participated in the 12-mile kids ride.
Gunther’s sister Alta is 9, and just starting to ride too. And Madison’s younger sister Charlie, who is 5, loves to keep up with her sister even though her bike is bigger than she is. Madison’s other sister, Harper, 9, doesn’t have the cycling bug yet, she said.
Kellie Harrington, a track star who graduated from Pittsfield High School in June, participated in the ride Sunday — she’s a two-time recipient of a JAM grant, having received one this year and last year. She said the event was a great time for the cycling community to rally around.
“To have 300 people out on bikes, all being super kind to each other and sharing this is really incredible,” Harrington said. “It’s just a great atmosphere, and it’s so awesome that everyone came out.”
Ari Daube-Valois was riding for his fourth year, but this was the first time he was attempting the 80-mile adventure ride. His plan was to pace himself and eat plentifully at most of the rest stops, with designs to consume three fluffernutters before departing the first stop.
Samosas made by Sangar General Store in Windsor at the next upcoming stop would be a treat, too he said. The third and final stop was loaded with baked goods, said Kathryn Donahue, another of the event’s organizers — essentially "jet fuel" to finish the ride.
Daube-Valois said it was nice to be out on a relatively breezy 75-degree day for the ride — he remembers last year’s sweltering 90-degree forecast for the race. But even still, he had a tough ride ahead of him.
That's exactly what he was looking for.
“It’s just like an added level of challenge,” Daube-Valois said. “The fact that the regular routes are meant to be done on a regular gravel bike, but the adventure route even pushes the limits of that. It’s sort of meant to be tough … the adventure route was just the opportunity to challenge myself that I wanted.”
Those who finished the race would return to the fairgrounds for food, games and music, including a water slide, a cotton candy machine and a snow cone machine.
And while the race itself is a chance for cyclists to gauge their abilities, Kathryn Donahue said the JAM Fund program was meant to maintain a tradition of handing down lessons — and gear — from one generation to another. The young riders have access to tips and advice from professional cyclists like Alec Donahue via the program that extends far beyond the ride itself.
“It’s mentorship for cycling, but it’s also mentorship for being a good person,” Kathryn Donahue said. “Being community-minded, helping other people out.”