School name: Mount Everett Regional School

 

Graduation location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday, June 3, 2023

 

Number of Graduating Seniors: 48

 

Valedictorian: Kelsey Lynn Eichstedt

 

Salutatorian: Jay Thomas Seward-Dailey

 

Memorable Moment: During his Salutatorian speech, Jay Thomas Seward-Dailey used his cap as a prop "for my visual learners out there," in the retelling of a story about a friend who got into an easily preventable car crash that left his car balancing atop a tree stump. Seward-Dailey’s story made a point to his fellow graduates that one should never "let your mistakes define you."

graduates in caps and gowns smiling and talking to man

Graduates happily greet family, friends, and favorite teachers before the start of the 2023 Mount Everett Graduation Ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday.
man takes picture of 4 girls in caps and gowns

Graduates pose for pictures before the start of the 2023 Mount Everett Graduation Ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday.
Rebekah and Ruby English sing into microphone wearing caps and gowns

Twins Rebekah and Ruby English sing the National Anthem at the start of the 2023 Mount Everett Graduation Ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday.
Jay Thomas Seward-Dailey holding cap and pointing at podium

During his Salutatorian speech, Jay Thomas Seward-Dailey uses his cap as a prop "for my visual learners out there," in the retelling of a story about a friend getting into a car crash during the 2023 Mount Everett graduation ceremony at Tanglewood. Seward-Dailey’s story made a point to his fellow graduates that one should never "let your mistakes define you."
Kelsey Lynn Eichstedt speaking at podium in cap and gown

Valedictorian Kelsey Lynn Eichstedt delivers the Honor Speech during the 2023 Mount Everett Graduation Ceremony at Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday.
graduates move tassels over caps

Graduates cross their tassels over to left side of their mortar boards, signifying their status as official alumni of Mount Everett High School on stage at Tanglewood in Lenox.
gradutes in caps and gowns walking and smiling

