During his Salutatorian speech, Jay Thomas Seward-Dailey uses his cap as a prop "for my visual learners out there," in the retelling of a story about a friend getting into a car crash during the 2023 Mount Everett graduation ceremony at Tanglewood. Seward-Dailey’s story made a point to his fellow graduates that one should never "let your mistakes define you."
Graduation location/Date: Tanglewood in Lenox on Saturday, June 3, 2023
Number of Graduating Seniors: 48
Valedictorian: Kelsey Lynn Eichstedt
Salutatorian: Jay Thomas Seward-Dailey
