LEE — Retired Lee Police Chief Jeff Roosa has been immortalized with his own roadway.
As Roosa looked on late Friday afternoon, dozens of people, included members of the Lee Police Department and police chiefs from several neighboring towns, braved a stiff, cold March wind to dedicate the driveway leading to Lee Elementary School as 23 Chief Roosa Way. The 23 represents the former top cop's badge number.
The tribute was orchestrated by 11-year-old David Carlino, who requested and received approval from the Lee Select Board for the naming rights to the school entrance.
As Roosa was a regular visitor at Lee Elementary, often reading, playing and talking to David and his schoolmates, Carlino felt his friend should be honored for all to see.
"You had fun with the kids and showed us the police are our friends," he said during his dedication speech. "Chief, I love you and you're my hero."
Roosa is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — better known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He retired in mid-January after a law enforcement career that spanned 24 years as a police officer in Sheffield and Lee, the last seven as Lee's chief.