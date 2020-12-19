Twenty-seven on-call and volunteer firefighters completed the Call/Volunteer Recruit State Firefighting Academy and received their certificates of completion on Dec. 12 at the Department of Fire Services' Springfield campus.
Tanelle Ciempa of the Adams Fire Department, Trevor deRis of the Great Barrington Fire Department and Charlee Sanchez-Rios of the North Adams Fire Department each completed the program.
“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever," Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David C. Evans said in a news release. "We have taken greater advantage of online learning technology, reduced group training size to increase social distancing, implemented screening, and required mask-wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times."
The Call/Volunteer Firefighting Academy program provides students with the skills needed to respond to fires and to control and contain them. Graduates have completed 240 hours of training on nights and weekends.
Each student met the standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and have the ability to become certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, along with Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council.