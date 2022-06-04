<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
top story

39 graduates cross the stage at Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School

District: Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School

Graduation location: School gymnasium

Graduating seniors: 39

Photos: 2022 BART Charter School Graduation

Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School held their graduation for 39 graduating seniors in the school gymnasium on Saturday, June 3, 2022.

Valedictorian: NA

Salutatorian: NA

Memorable moment: Students recognized faculty who made an impact in their lives by presenting them with flowers and hugs during graduation exercises.

