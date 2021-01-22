GREAT BARRINGTON — At least 38 residents and six staff members at Fairview Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three weeks, with the active case count at 43, though the facility’s outbreak appears to be slowing.
Berkshire Health Systems has been working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to handle the outbreak at the Great Barrington facility, according to Rebecca Jurczyk, the town's health agent.
“I heard from the public health nurse today that that number seems to be peaking,” she said. “It doesn’t seem like it’ll go much further.”
Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which owns and operates the facility, did not respond to The Eagle’s request for information.
Jurczyk said that Fairview Hospital has been administering monoclonal antibody therapy at the facility. The experimental drug is intended to keep high-risk patients out of the hospital and has been used in other long-term care facilities.
According to data from the company, the Fairview Commons outbreak began shortly after the start of the new year.
During the first week of January, Fairview had a handful of active cases among staff but none among residents. By Jan. 8, the numbers had jumped up. Berkshire Healthcare Systems reported four new active COVID-19 cases among Fairview residents that day, and staff infection numbers also began to rise.
A week later, there were 30 cases among residents and staff combined, according to the company’s reports.
The facility was scheduled to receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 8, through the federal Pharmacy Partnership program. Since the vaccine takes time and multiple doses to confer a high level of immunity, it is possible that residents received their first dose and then fell ill after.
Jurczyk said that she had not heard of a death at Fairview Commons during this outbreak. Last year, the facility had 11 cases, and one to four deaths, according to aggregated data from the DPH.