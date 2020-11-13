PITTSFIELD — In interviews with The Eagle, five elected or appointed officials shared some of their concerns about what the first full coronavirus pandemic winter will bring in the Berkshires.
1. IT’S NOT ALL ABOUT YOU. WEAR THE MASK.
“This is the killer flu. If you don’t want to think about yourself, think about other people.”
— State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox
2. WE ARE FAMILY, CAREFULLY
“It’s spiking up slow but sure. Because it’s been slow, people think this is a safe area. But, it’s out there. It could get rough this winter. Wear the mask. That’s the No. 1 thing. And be careful of family gatherings. It’s usually house parties that are causing it.”
— State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams
3. AMID THE JOLTS, KEEP YOUR BALANCE
“How are you? That’s now a loaded question. The year 2020 will go down with an asterisk. I’m very worried about the spirit of this community and the Berkshires across the board. The loss of Thanksgiving is going to take a toll on people. Be cautious, but also recognize that there are things we all can do to take care of our physical, spiritual and mental health.”
— Thomas Bernard, North Adams mayor
4. GIVE ME LIBERTY, OR GIVE ME ... COVID?
“I think we can weather — no, we need to weather — the storm. We do not want to go back to restrictive business operations. The surge is now or soon to be. I don’t want to tell a business owner, ‘You can’t operate.’ Everyone’s taking it seriously, but a lot of these are personal liberty issues that we [as a local government] don’t like to get involved with. People need to be reasonable and execute self-accountability. There’s only so much we can do.”
— Jay Green, Adams town administrator
5. IT’S UP TO US, EVERYONE
“States and local governments have been on their own [in the pandemic] with no overarching strategy. That has been extremely frustrating, not to have a federal strategy that we could complement. We’re still on our own. We’ve got to be ready to help our people if we get back into this predicament. We’ve learned a lot since March.
— Linda Tyer, Pittsfield mayor, who added that, until the recent surge of cases in her city, she had been hopeful. She warned that new precautions will hit people hard. “What we are all feeling now will be amplified a thousand times.”