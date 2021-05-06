DALTON — The father of a teen who went missing last week is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the safe return of his son.
Zachariah Bliss Jr., 17, was last seen April 26, and police believe he could be in the Pittsfield area. Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout told The Eagle on Thursday that state and Pittsfield police have been assisting in the search.
Bliss' father, Zachariah Bliss Sr., encouraged anyone with information about his son's whereabouts to contact Dalton police at 413-684-0300. "As soon as it's confirmed, they can get their money," he said.
Bliss' disappearance has been reported to the state Department of Children and Families, said Sgt. Bustin Buzzella.
"All we can really do at this point is hope that a parent sees him with their own child and someone calls," Buzzella said. "He's 17. He doesn't have a job, so, he's hanging out with friends somewhere in the area.
"We're asking local parents to talk to their high schoolers and say, 'Hey, have you seen this guy,' because his family is looking for him."
Bliss is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He previously was seen wearing a red Coca-Cola hooded sweatshirt and bluejeans.