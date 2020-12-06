PITTSFIELD — The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 17 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — an increase of nine in recent days, according to state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier.
In a Facebook message posted Sunday afternoon, Farley-Bouvier said the number of residents infected with the virus has climbed to 166 — 74 percent of the total resident population of 224.
In addition, 71 staff members have now tested positive, according to Farley-Bouvier, who attributed her information to the city of Pittsfield. Hillcrest, the second largest nursing home in the state, has over 200 employees, according to Lisa Gaudet, spokewoman for Berkshire Healthcare Systems, which owns the facility.
Gaudet said as of Saturday evening, 18 residents were hospitalized, "with a number expected to return."
In her post, Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, attributed the outbreak directly to large gatherings in the community that are believed to have contributed to community spread of the virus.
"I simply do not know how else to say this so that people will listen ... but individual actions have REAL consequences. These residents are not merely a data point. They are your neighbors, your neighbors parents and grandparents," she wrote. "They taught you or your parents in school, ran small businesses, were active in the community."
This story will be updated.