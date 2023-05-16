A bill would expand farmers' access to growing hemp. A local hemp farmer says that's good, but not enough

In Massachusetts, when you work farmland protected by an Agricultural Preservation Restriction, you can grow fruits and vegetables, berries and nuts, and food for humans and animals. You can grow tobacco, flowers, sod, trees, and ornamental plants and shrubs, too.

But you can't grow hemp.

Unlike its other cousins in the cannabis family, hemp doesn't make people high. Instead, the fast-growing, fibrous plant is made into products like fabric, cordage (think ropes, twine, string) and paper. Its other uses range from biodegradable plastics to being a binder in concrete.

Two lawmakers hope a small change to the current APR law — to include hemp on the list of approved crops to grow on APR farmland — will make a big impact for farmers. Their bill also would equalize taxes on hemp and other agricultural products, which is intended to be a boon for struggling farmers.

State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, D-Lenox, and Rep. Natalie Blais, D-Deerfield, introduced the bill, which would allow farmers to grow hemp on land protected by an Agricultural Preservation Restriction, a state grant codifying the use of specific land as agricultural, by adding hemp to the list of crops available to farmed on APR land. If farmland qualifies as APR, it means significant tax savings for traditional crops grown there, but hemp is currently excluded.

Pignatelli said he thinks the change could make the difference between a loss and a profit for some farmers.

“I really believe that hemp could be the cash crop that could save many farms,” he told The Eagle.

Tools in the toolbox In exchange for farmers’ commitment to protect their land from development, the APR program pays farmers the difference between the “fair market value” and “agricultural value” of land. “Currently, farmers in Massachusetts can grow hemp for commercial purposes but are unable to take advantage of the reduced tax rate that is applicable to all other agricultural land,” Pignatelli and Blais said in public hearing testimony on the bill. The bill would add hemp to the list of agricultural products that qualify for preferential tax treatment under an APR. More than 80 percent of Berkshire County's farmland is not permanently protected, according to agricultural organization American Farmland Trust. The APR program is part of an array of ways farmers have been forced to be creative in the face of climate change and other challenges to farmland preservation, including urban sprawl. Berkshire County lost an estimated 10,000 acres of farmland between 2002 and 2017. Pignatelli said the hemp bill is “another tool in the toolbox” for farmers.

Cheshire hemp farmer and founder of CAVU Hemp Jacob Zieminski supports the bill, but disagreed with Pignatelli’s assessment of its potential impact, saying Massachusetts currently can’t compete with the South and West regions of the country in hemp production.

“The out-of-state prices are a fraction of what it costs to grow hemp in Massachusetts,” he told The Eagle in an email. “I do think it will be a viable option to add to a farmer’s portfolio, but unless that farm is a vertical model, meaning they can grow, process, manufacture and sell their own products, they will struggle to keep afloat.”

Pignatelli said he hopes the legislation will sustain existing farms and possibly get more people to grow hemp.

“The ability to grow hemp could be attractive not only to large tracts of farmland but to some of the smaller farms as well,” he said. “If you have a small farm of one acre, it’s hard to make a living growing corn, but you could do well with growing hemp, too.”

Zieminski said he doesn’t necessarily think the legislation would encourage farmers to grow hemp, but it could “attract a few farmers that have been on the sideline because of this formality.”

“However, it’s a formal, progressive step to ‘normalize hemp’ as a standard agricultural crop, promote it as an option for a farm’s portfolio, and not create additional barriers to entry or disqualify farms that have existing APR or other grant programs implemented,” he added.

Zieminski contends that more must be done to incentivize Massachusetts hemp farmers, including better enforcement of a regulation requiring only Massachusetts-grown hemp flower be processed and packaged for state Cannabis Control Commission licenses.

He said that hemp must be considered the same as all agricultural products in all circumstances in order to qualify for the traditional grant support other crops enjoy. Grant programs that don’t currently include hemp could mean more than $100,000 for soil, energy or water management projects, Zieminski said.

Other proposed bills would create an agency to enforce that CBD hemp only be sold to state dispensaries and would allow hemp to be sold at farmers markets.

Farmers and advocates have contended that cannabis should also be treated equally to other agricultural products for taxes and grants.

“We should not be concerned if it’s hemp or cannabis,” Zieminski said. “We need to address the elephant in the room, and that’s the lack of land preservation and a critical food crisis upon us. Cannabis will behave just like other commodities and fluctuate, we need to position these farmers to be diverse and nimble so that adjustments can be made based on market demands.”