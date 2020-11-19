PITTSFIELD — Dr. Michael and Mary June Cancilla were destined to meet and enjoy seven decades of wedded bliss.
Michael, a graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School in 1948, met his future wife, a Michigan senior, while his fraternal medical club was raising money during the 1946 Christmas season. Club members were gathered on the campus quad, collecting hundreds of dollars, when Mary June Simpson came by. The two struck up a conversation, then went their separate ways.
That night, Michael and his "bunch of medical guys" called on a campus sorority and, coincidentally, Mary June, a sorority sister, was present. Michael and Mary June's conversation picked up where it left off on the quad.
"We found out we had the same birthdate, Sept. 29 (Michael in 1921, Mary June in 1927), and the rest is history," Michael said.
He added: "She had schooling, she had looks. She was very pretty — she is very pretty."
That history includes the couple being separated by their careers when dating after they graduated — Michael doing a residency hundreds of miles away, and Mary June, now 93, working as an editor with Reader's Digest in Washington.
"We didn't see each other for 18 months, but we wrote a lot of letters," said Michael, 99. "Because of those letters, it kept us together."
Michael eventually moved to Virginia to be closer to Mary June, only to begin a two-year stint in the Navy from 1950 to 1952. They married on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1950, in Virginia and moved to Ohio, Mary June's home state. Michael was an intern at a Columbus hospital, while Mary June stayed home to raise their first two children.
In 1954, the couple headed east, settling for good in Michael's native Pittsfield, and they had four more children.
The Cancillas resided on Whittier Avenue when they moved to Pittsfield, then had a house built in 1960 on Ann Drive that the nonagenarians still call home, with the help of a caregiver.
Michael, an ophthalmologist, opened a practice on North Street, later moving to South Street with several other doctors from various fields to open Doctor's Park in the early 1960s.
Through the decades, the couple's love has remained strong. That was evident as the two occasionally held hands during a recent Eagle interview at their home.
And what is Michael's secret to the longevity of the marriage?
"We've never had a fight I've won," he quipped.
Seriously, he added: "Tolerance, acceptance and a desire to be together. Yes, we had our differences, but the next morning we would make up."
Daughter Laurie Ryan, of Hingham, says her parents are committed to each other.
"They have a strong faith [Catholicism] and their commitment to each other make the marriage work," she said.
Since they first met at Michigan, Michael knew Mary June was the one for him.
"Once I found her, I never would let her go," he said.