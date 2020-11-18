NORTH ADAMS — There are just a handful of lights on inside the closed State Street Tavern, where a humidifier runs constantly to prevent mold. The bar has been shut for more than eight months, but the bills keep coming.
“If we had a mortgage to pay, we’d already be gone,” said co-owner Dennis St. Pierre.
Like other bar and restaurant owners, St. Pierre and Bob Cellana still have to shell out money for insurance, licenses, electricity and, soon, heating — even when they cannot open their doors.
But, there finally is some good news for the bar. At the start of the year, St. Pierre and Cellana paid $1,575 to renew an alcohol license they would end up using for fewer than three months. Now, the city has all but waived the cost for next year’s license.
On Tuesday, the North Adams Licensing Board set the renewal fee at just $100. Business owners celebrated, even as they recognized that the relief is just a drop in the bucket.
“It’s a little bit of help,” Cellana acknowledged. He said they have no plans to close the bar, which has been a staple of the city for more than three decades. But, the idea of making it through the winter with no revenue is daunting. They have not been able to receive any federal or state financial aid, he said, and the heating costs alone could reach hundreds of dollars a month.
“Whatever it takes, we’ll be here,” St. Pierre said. “But, we need to open up.”
Most years, establishments that serve alcohol in North Adams pay $900 to $1,575 to the city to keep their license. But, this time, the board decided that business owners will need that cash more than the city next year. Board members estimated that the change will mean a decline in revenue for North Adams of upward of $25,000.
“I think a thousand dollars is more important to them, so they can pay the rent ... than to get a thousand dollars for the city,” said Licensing Board member Peter Breen. “The city budget is going to be short, and I understand that.”
Breen pointed out that a number of licensed venues are in the same boat as State Street Tavern. Some spots have been paying insurance, rent and other bills without being able to open for eight months. Even those still open have seen significant declines in business.
“Things are hard,” Breen said. “A lot of these businesses, if they go out, they don’t come back.”
Bars and clubs without food service cannot reopen until the state hits Phase Four amid the coronavirus pandemic, when a vaccine and/or treatments allow the state to return to a “new normal.”
In North Adams, those venues include the State Street Tavern, HiLo and The Mohawk Tavern, as well as private clubs — the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Elks.
And even with a vaccine on the horizon, Licensing Board members predicted that the start of 2021 will look a lot like most of 2020 for those venues.
“I don’t think things are gonna move as quickly as we hoped they would, as far as a vaccine,” said board Secretary Rosemari Dickinson. “It’s quick, but is it going to be quick enough to hit our little area?”
The fee reduction does not apply to liquor and package stores, which committee members agreed had not been significantly affected by the pandemic or state restrictions.
North Adams follows several other municipalities that also have reduced or cut fees to give businesses some relief. In Dalton, officials waived the fee but said they might charge businesses a prorated fee later next year. North Adams officials considered a prorated fee plan but ultimately rejected it over concerns that restaurants and bars would not be able to pay the full fee when they finally kicked back into gear.
At the State Street Tavern, those startup costs weigh on St. Pierre's mind. He said the length of the pandemic has become a major financial drain, and that reopening will be yet another challenge.
“When we do open up, it’ll be like starting over, with no money in the bank at all,” he said.
Just down the road from the tavern, the Key West Lounge has been able to stay open serving food. But, the money will make a difference for that venue, too, said owner Michael Bloom. His business has taken a hit this year.
“Sales are down,” he said. “Hours are reduced. You know, people don't come out like they used to.”
Unlike some of the city’s larger restaurants, the lounge has no plans to stay open for takeout if North Adams faces a second shutdown on in-person dining similar to Pittsfield’s. And even with limited food service, the operating costs add up.
“You've got your utilities, your licensing fees, so, that is significant for any business to have a reduction of $1,500,” he said. “That's a great savings, and we appreciate it.”