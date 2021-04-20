In a statement today, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said the guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin's trial for the killing of George Floyd go beyond this one case.
"This verdict is more than holding one person accountable," the statement said. "This verdict is a defining moment of our generation that galvanizes a collective movement toward building a fair justice system that ensures safety for all of the people it represents."
The office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington joined others in responding to the Tuesday afternoon verdict.
Floyd, 46, died May 25 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement by placing his knee on Floyd's neck.
"Justice for George Floyd demands that we work to end the dehumanizing treatment of human beings in the justice system,” the DA's statement said.
Further, the office said it sends condolences to Floyd’s friends and family. "This verdict is a start to eliminating the ingrained racism in the justice system that for too long has condoned and perpetrated state-sanctioned violence against Black people," the statement said.
"We thank the prosecutors for their meticulous work in bringing former Officer Derek Chauvin to justice. We thank the reasonable officers who testified that Derek Chauvin’s actions were unjustified," it said. "We thank the numerous bystanders who bore witness and had the courage to speak truth to power. We thank the members of the jury for upholding and performing their vital role in the judicial system with grace."
Maura Healey, the state attorney general, said in a statement that Chavin had shown “reckless disregard for the law” and the jury made the right decision.
But like others Tuesday, Healey cautioned that the verdict, while “a step forward,” is not a solution. “Today, I send my love to George Floyd’s family, to the millions who are part of this movement, and to Black Americans who experienced collective trauma and grief so acutely this past year and this past week,” Healey said.
“Accountability in this case doesn’t erase the fear and pain from centuries of injustices and institutional racism. It will take all of us to move forward and bring healing and the change we need. We must acknowledge racism and work to address the enduring structures that lead to social inequities and unconstitutional policing. Only then can we begin to heal and build unity. Anything less than that isn’t justice,” she said.
In a tweet, state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, said the movement launched after Floyd's death continues to bring reform to policing in the U.S.
"George Floyd & his murder sparked deep rethinking of public safety. George Floyd & his death demonstrated for those who won’t acknowledge racism in institutions that we must confront now & unceasingly," Hinds said. "This trial and the verdict only demonstrate the extent of the deep systemic change that we need."