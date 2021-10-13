'A different approach': State Sen. Adam Hinds launches bid for lieutenant governor

PITTSFIELD — Seeking to “reimagine” the role of lieutenant governor, state Sen. Adam Hinds will focus his campaign on addressing inequalities that have widened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Pittsfield Democrat who joined the Senate in 2017, Hinds, 46, formally announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor Wednesday morning in front of Pittsfield City Hall.
Citing growing racial, economic and regional inequalities, Hinds said his campaign would feature proposals to make child care universally accessible and affordable, expand access to housing and jobs, and improve public transportation, including through expanding options and providing fare-free options.
“It’s my sense that given this moment, the role of lieutenant governor can be a center of gravity for rethinking and redesigning our systems and our institutions and really leading an all-of-government approach for doing that,” Hinds said. “I have a background of bringing people together to take on big challenges, and that position, actually because of its flexibility, allows you to do that.”
In the Senate, Hinds chairs the Committee on Revenue and the Committee on Reimagining Massachusetts: Post-Pandemic Resiliency. He points to his time leading the “reimagining” committee as proof that he has the skills to help Massachusetts rebuild from the pandemic.
He feels the state has not acted aggressively enough to confront climate change, rising housing costs and wage stagnation, among other issues.
“It’s clearly time for a different approach,” Hinds said. “And so here’s my question: Are we going to recognize that we can only do that if we fight for every corner of the commonwealth? And that’s one reason we’re starting in Western Massachusetts.”
The only other sitting lawmaker seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor is state Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, who entered the race in June and has centered her background in public health. Bret Bero, a Boston businessman, and Scott Donohue, a Melrose Democrat, also have said they are running.
Hinds has represented the 52 cities and towns of the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district in the Senate since 2017. While he has held elected office for only the past four years, Hinds began working in politics far earlier.
Hinds worked on the 2000 reelection campaign of U.S. Rep. John Olver and the 2004 presidential of John Kerry before heading to work for the United Nations in the Middle East. The Buckland native returned to Western Massachusetts in 2014 to become founding director of the nonprofit Pittsfield Community Connection, and he also served as executive director for the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition before running for Senate in 2016.
A former Pittsfield state senator, Ben Downing, also is seeking higher office in 2022. Downing is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, along with state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, D-Boston, and Harvard University political theorist Danielle Allen.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has not said whether he plans to run for reelection, and Attorney General Maura Healey has said she will announce this fall whether she plans to run for governor.
The Democratic primaries are scheduled for September 2022, but candidates first must receive at least 15 percent of votes at the statewide party convention to get on the ballot.