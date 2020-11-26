On a rainy Thanksgiving morning in North Adams, dozens of volunteers lined up outside of All Saints Episcopal Church. In the void left by cancelled gatherings and without big meals to prepare or family to entertain, they had decided to spend that time delivering meals to hundreds of seniors separated from their own families.
Diane Bleau and her family, who run the program, were grateful for the help.
“We had an outrageous number of meals to put out,” said Bleau. “They were busy down there.”
Bleau’s family has been cooking and delivering Thanksgiving meals from All Saints for 36 years. And while operations looked different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the effort may have reached more seniors than ever. Volunteers delivered over 300 meals, Bleau said, compared to fewer than 200 last year.
Bleau’s daughter, Shannon Daugherty, said the increased volume of requests was almost certainly a result of the pandemic.
“I think a lot of seniors aren’t going to eat with their families,” she said. “Or the family is opting to keep their loved ones at home.”
While Bleau coordinated the logistics leading up to Thanksgiving, Daugherty and her sister, Aja Callander, wrangled their relatives into an efficient meal prep and delivery machine.
In the kitchen, their cousin Syid Uqdah started cooking before 6 a.m., juggling 130 pounds of potatoes and a dozen turkeys — a record number of birds, as far as he could recall. Meanwhile, Daugherty ladled gravy into to-go containers and fielded request from younger relatives who were boxing each meal.
Everyone was masked and distanced. Later, Daugherty said, they would all go home to their individual celebrations. But that morning they were able to gather and carry on a family tradition — one they had feared they might lose because of the pandemic.
“There’s clearly a need out there,” Daugherty said. “We weren’t certain if we were going to be able to do it this year ... but this is what our family does.”
In the basement, Callander stacked meals into coolers and passed out gloves and hand sanitizer. Volunteers lined up outside in the rain to maintain social distance.
Erica Girgenti was one of the first people in line. She would normally spend Thanksgiving day cooking for nearly three dozen people, but this year there was no big celebration to coordinate.
“It’s the silver lining to the pandemic,” she said. “It frees up a lot of time for me to do this.”
Girgenti, who directs the Adams Council on Aging, said she helped some 40 people sign up for the Thanksgiving meal delivery. Many were eating alone, she said, because their family had chosen not to risk a visit.
Cathy Grady, of Dalton, also had some extra time on her hands. She would normally spend Thanksgiving with her husband and their son, who lives in Denver, but this year they decided to gather on Zoom. With the spare time, she and her husband decided to help the All Saints effort.
“It’s a little sad that we can’t interact with [the seniors],” she said. Several years ago, her husband and son had delivered meals and spent the day talking to seniors who had barely socialized with anyone in months.
“Some of the people we’re not going to meet today, they don’t see anyone,” she said. But she thought the distanced delivery would still help lift their spirits. “We can wave, and we can smile. You can tell from the eyes.”