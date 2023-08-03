A fundraiser for Second Chance Stables & Draft Rescue will go toward a single, suddenly scarce, commodity — hay

SAVOY — Kristie Lee Gentile initially hoped she would be able to use money from a fundraiser she’s holding Saturday for Second Chance Stables & Draft Rescue to offset the costs of a new paddock.
After July’s heavy rains, though, that plan has changed. Now every penny the event raises will go toward buying bales of hay for winter feed.
“Farmers are having a really hard time getting their hay done,” Gentile told The Eagle on Thursday. “I mean, we’re in August, and people haven’t even cut — like some of their first cut — yet.”
Gentile’s nonprofit organization is responsible for 12 animals currently: five draft horses, three ponies, two standard horses, a mule and a mini donkey. Gentile’s usual source of hay has about a quarter of his usual amount.
“By winter, there's going to be nothing,” Gentile said. “I genuinely don’t know where I’m going to find it.”
Gentile started Second Chance on Aug. 19, 2021. She set it up as a 501(c)(3) federal non-profit and as a Massachusetts charity as well as a rescue. As president and founder of the rescue, she does not draw a salary from the nonprofit. Last year, the overhead was about $93,000, and Gentile offset a shortfall of about $40,000 with her salary from her second job, as a hospice nurse.
Gentile said she fell into this work. After a divorce, she adopted a mare “that wasn’t for me.” Then she adopted a second horse as company for the mare in “horrible shape.” She then began fostering horses for a different rescue. Her first foster case was a draft horse, and Gentile was hooked, eventually deciding to start her own rescue focusing on draft horses.
“Draft horses are not everyone’s cup of tea,” she said. “They’re super expensive to take care of. Everything is twice the cost of a normal horse. Medications cost twice as much. They can go through a fence at the drop of a dime. You need twice as much space. Everything is on a bigger scale.”
Draft horses also eat twice as much as standard horses: a 40-pound bale of hay per day, and two in the winter.
On Thursday, Gentile traveled to pick up a lame mini donkey to her collection of animals. Most of the animals at Second Chance are there to stay, be it weeks, months or decades.
“I consider them hospice cases,” Gentile said of the animals. And similar to her work as a hospice nurse, she tends to the animals’ quality of life.
In her time running Second Chance, Gentile has cared for 27 animals rehoming about nine. Gentile is careful about making the decision to rehome animals and has specific criteria for doing so.
Right now she’s paying $5 to $7 per bale for hay, but Gentile expects the cost to skyrocket as the supply becomes scarce.
“Farmers or dealers or whoever's getting hay, they're gonna be able to charge whatever they want,” she said.
Gentile said she prefers to keep a stable supply of hay from the same source because some horses don’t respond well to a change of diet, even from one farm’s hay to another. But this winter she knows she’ll have to wean her horses from one supply to another.
“It’s definitely a navigation that I’m trying to figure out going into the winter months.”
IF YOU GO ...
WHAT: Family event featuring hay rides
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5, noon to 4 p.m.; rain date Aug. 19, noon to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Second Chance Stables, 262 Loop Road, Savoy. All parking will be at Savoy Elementary School field with hay rides available as transportation to the event.
ADMISSION: $5 per person. Children under 3, free. Admission includes hay rides, dedicated kids’ play area, bounce house, face painting, craft table, games, pin the tail on the donkey with prizes, photo booth and meeting the horses
ADDITIONAL FEES: To feed the horses treats, raffles, bake sale, burgers and hot dogs, interactive horse art, T-shirts, pony rides
PROCEEDS: Go to care of the animals.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit this Facebook page for additional details.