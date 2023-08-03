A fundraiser for Second Chance Stables & Draft Rescue will go toward a single, suddenly scarce, commodity — hay

If you go ...

WHAT: Family event featuring hay rides

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 5, noon to 4 p.m.; rain date Aug. 19, noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Second Chance Stables, 262 Loop Road, Savoy. All parking will be at Savoy Elementary School field with hay rides available as transportation to the event.

ADMISSION: $5 per person. Children under 3, free. Admission includes hay rides, dedicated kids’ play area, bounce house, face painting, craft table, games, pin the tail on the donkey with prizes, photo booth and meeting the horses

ADDITIONAL FEES: To feed the horses treats, raffles, bake sale, burgers and hot dogs, interactive horse art, T-shirts, pony rides

PROCEEDS: Go to care of the animals.