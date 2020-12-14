GREAT BARRINGTON — When he finally found the woman who had toppled off a Monument Mountain cliff, he scaled more than 20 feet of quartzite rock face to reach her.
Henry Grant, 19, had been on a hike with his mother that afternoon in August 2019. He had no climbing experience or gear when he set out on his search, and no guidance.
He could hear her husband calling out her name, but there never was a response.
Paula Kaplan-Reiss’ body was broken in 13 places. She had a concussion, a compound fracture in one leg, and was moving in and out of consciousness. And she was in danger of falling 30 more feet.
At first, Grant called police and pinpointed her location, then he continued to climb, reaching his hand to hers to comfort her. He stayed with her for several hours, until rescuers could rappel down to lift her to safety.
Both returned to the mountain Sunday, together for the first time since the ordeal, as Grant was honored with a Carnegie Medal for his actions.
Still, he grows quiet and embarrassed at all the fuss — he still can’t explain why he risked his own life to help her, or why he should be given an award.
“There wasn’t anything in my mind heroic about it,” said Grant, now a business student at Ithaca College in New York. “I just wanted to find her.”
Humility is the common thread running through all the recipients of the Carnegie Medal, said Eric Zahren, president and secretary of the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, after presenting Grant with the honor, which also comes with a financial award.
“It is the hope that they give us,” Zahren said at a small ceremony attended by family and friends. “It is essentially human trust fulfilled.”
Kaplan-Reiss, 60, a psychotherapist in East Brunswick, N.J., with a second home in Canaan, N.Y., has no memory of the fall. She since has recovered from her wounds.
She believes that whatever mysterious calculus brought Grant to her aid is a miracle “after I fell off this magnificent mountain,” and one that, no less, is honored on Hanukkah.
At one point, Kaplan-Reiss, warns her son, Elijah Reiss, 25, away from the edge.
It was she who reported Grant’s heroism. This year, he also received the Lifesaving Award from another similar Boston-based foundation, the Humane Society of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
And Grant is one of more than 10,000 — and 495 from Massachusetts — awarded the Carnegie Medal out of 180,000 prospects in the U.S. and Canada since 1904, the year Pittsburgh steel magnate Andrew Carnegie started the fund with $5 million.
It was two men who lost their lives in rescue attempts amid the Harwick Mine explosion that year in Pittsburgh that inspired Carnegie to start the fund, determined as he was to give away all his money to good causes before he died, Zahren said.
Joe Mandak, one of four case investigators for the commission, said 20 percent of medals are given posthumously, since heroes sometimes are killed during rescues. It is the degree of the danger faced that the commission weighs.
“It’s because he climbed a sheer rock face,” Mandak said of Grant's selection.
Mandak said he gathered photos taken at the scene and used Google Earth to aid his work.
Despite much trying, no one ever found a man only known as Simon, who had joined Grant at the ledge, bringing water and a windbreaker to help provide comfort.
Kaplan-Reiss is thrilled to see several new signs warning of “Cliffs Ahead,” which she advocated for and have since been installed by the Trustees of Reservations. She would prefer even more.
A titanium rod, knee to ankle, reminds her of why, though she fully has healed. She gives more thanks to Grant as the group hikes up, and jokes with him that the awards are "the most money he'll ever make for a day's work."
Grant blushes at this; he can't stand the attention. And Zahren said it is this humility that makes the story of the fund “undertold.” He wants to raise the profile a bit, but without compromising the quiet beauty of the human impulse that inspired Carnegie to make a foundation that, in today’s dollars, would amount to around $70 million.
“It’s a balance,” he said.
Grant’s mother, Margaret Cherin, says her son still is perplexed by awards for what he did that day.
“He said, 'What? They’re giving me money for this?'” she said.