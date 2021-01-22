CHESHIRE — Town officials and the Hoosac Valley Regional School District have reopened lease negotiations after a misunderstanding about the space the district is renting at the former Cheshire Elementary School for its central office.
Superintendent Aaron Dean initiated the talks after district officials learned that the renewal under discussion never was adopted formally by the district but had been signed by the Select Board.
That document included language that the district pay 10 percent toward utilities, which the district had wanted removed from the proposal. The district is expected to ask the town to keep paying all utility costs and include language regarding use of the library.
Dean said the district’s attorney will draw up a rental agreement close to the original one and more reflective of the space the district is using. The two sides will discuss the new proposal at the Select Board’s Feb. 2 meeting.
“It’s good we’re going to have clarity in what [space] is available to us,” Dean said.
Officials closed the school nearly four years ago to consolidate early elementary grades into a single school in Adams, the district’s other member town.
The district uses about 3,300 square feet of the west wing of the building. The current lease, which typically expires June 30, is an annual agreement of $10,000, with the town paying for all utility costs associated with the rental use.
Meanwhile, the Select Board was surprised to learn last month that the district was removing stored items from the former school library for additional administrative space.
On Tuesday, Selectman Robert Ciskowski continued the questioning he began at a December board meeting, without district officials present, of the library situation. Ciskowski was surprised to see a dumpster outside the district office entrance last month, and to learn that the district intended to use the space.
Dean said the district believed that it had access to the former library under the current lease, which wasn’t the case. Because of the need for social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said two staff members needed to be relocated to more spacious quarters, and the library was a logical choice.
The library was being used to store old children’s books, outdated textbooks and other educational materials, and also contained usable and broken classroom desks and other furniture.
Dean says the books and resource materials were offered to the district’s elementary school and the libraries of Cheshire and Adams. Any unwanted or broken items were tossed in the dumpster.Dean said the district is willing to vacate the library if the town wishes, or include language in the new lease allowing library use during the pandemic.