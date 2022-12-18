A mailbox for letters to Santa Claus went missing at Taft Farms in Great Barrington. Paul Tawczynski is hoping to get it back to continue a holiday tradition

About eight years ago, Paul Tawczynski accidentally became Santa Claus.
Tawczynski, owner of Taft Farms in Great Barrington, put up a red mailbox reading “Letters to Santa” at the farm around that time for decoration. He was surprised to find that visitors had been putting actual letters in it. Throughout the season, he read some of the letters alongside staff at the farm.
He remembers one of the first ones he got: A kid asking for a swing for his baby sister because she didn’t have one. He is surprised often by how sincere and selfless the letters are; this was no exception.
“It hits every nerve you have at the holidays,” Tawczynski said. “This kid isn’t asking for something for himself, it’s for his baby sister.”
So, Tawczynski did what the big man in red would do: he sent them a swing. He’ll be the first to tell you he’s not a sentimental guy, but some things just hit home at the holidays. In this case, he felt he was rewarding that “absolute belief in Santa Claus.”
“How can you not respond to that?” Tawczynski said. “How can you not do everything in your power to keep that belief going for another year?”
The effort can go as far for parents as it does for children, he said.
“There comes a point in every kid’s life where they realize Santa is the person who drives them to school every morning,” Tawczynski said. “But when that mystery box shows up on the doorstep, and the parents are saying ‘did you order that?’ ‘no, did you order that?,’ it keeps it alive.”
Now, eight years on, he estimates he’s sent between 100 and 150 presents to families that have left return addresses with the letters. He’s gone to great lengths to remain anonymous, even dropping off wrapped presents with no tags at the addresses if they were nearby. Since he started, he’s tried to get at least one present off of every kid’s list.
His reasoning is simple. It’s enough reward for him to read what the children have written, but he’s happy to help out while he’s in a position to do so.
“I’m a single dad with two daughters,” Tawczynski said. “I know what it feels like to hit Christmas and not have enough money to buy as many presents as you want for your kids.”
His two daughters, 10 and 12 years old respectively, also help him to pick out some presents for the kids. Even though they don’t believe in Santa anymore, it helps keep them in the spirit, he said.
For years, Tawczynski has been behind the curtain spreading Christmas cheer. But this year, he’s letting people know about “Santa Paul” for the first time — he’s hoping they can help him out.
The mailbox, which has been a staple at the farm for years, has gone missing. Tawczynski believes it was a big misunderstanding, but he’s hoping with some luck they can get it back. A Facebook post from Dec. 15 put out a notice to try and locate the mailbox.
Tawczynski said the mailbox was sitting near the edge of the farm’s parking lot after getting a fresh paint job a few days ago. He believes someone may have thought they were curbing it and took it. The mailbox needed a new coat of paint after being used in the farm’s corn maze.
At this point, Tawczynski isn’t concerned about getting the mailbox back — he’s already made a replacement, and even gotten some letters in it. But if there are any letters still inside, it’d be great to get them back before Christmas, he said.
“If there’s any letters that are in there, please return them,” Tawczynski said. “Or better yet, hop on Amazon and fulfill some wishes yourself.”