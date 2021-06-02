PITTSFIELD — The community gathered to raise an LGBTQ Pride flag above City Hall to mark Pride Month on Wednesday, when speakers honored the life and legacy of Jahaira DeAlto.
Kelan O'Brien, chair of Berkshire Pride, stood at a podium, against which leaned a photo of DeAlto — she was one of the original founders of Berkshire Pride and the first transgender day of remembrance in Berkshire County — beaming at the Cheshire Reservoir.
About a month ago, the community learned the news that the former Berkshire resident and trans activist had been killed in Boston, said O’Brien, reading a statement that DeAlto once made during a keynote speech at the Live Out Loud Conference.
“She said that she believes in reparations, intersectional liberation and the healing powers of mango sorbet,” O’Brien said, DeAlto’s words eliciting knowing smiles among the crowd of several dozen.
Her statement contained a call to action, said O’Brien, who implored the crowd, which included elected officials, to question how resources are directed in the quest to build a more equitable future.
“As we imagine a future where everyone has the tools and resources that they need to live a full and thriving life, Jahaira would want each of us to think about what we are doing to advocate and act for a safer and more equitable future," O’Brien said. "How do we show up? And who do we show up for? Where are we dedicating our resources?
“Take a moment to ask yourself these questions. Pride was born out of a riot against police brutality and violence. How can we uphold the legacy of leaders fighting for liberation across the globe, of leaders like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, and our friend Jahaira DeAlto?” he added, referencing the two activists at the forefront of the Stonewall uprising.
Najwa Squailia, who founded Berkshire TransExchange, shone a spotlight on the wave of anti-transgender legislation introduced recently in statehouses around the country.
“More anti-trans bills have become law in this country. Young trans people are being denied lifesaving medical care. And yet in that same moment, those same children can walk into Target or into a local craft supply store and find a vast altar of rainbow-covered accessories and appeasement, perhaps,” Squailia said.
“But, an invitation to join in celebration is an empty gesture unless it is paired with the most basic human rights.”
Speaking the day after the City Council accepted the police budget, Squailia said: “We see the national and local budgets, and yes, we very much notice where our tax dollars are aimed."
"At a time when food insecurity, the need for mental health and other social services are at their highest, we do very much notice how very large those numbers are; those tremendous figures allocated for guns and missiles that leave little for schools and shelters.”
Mayor Linda Tyer read a proclamation dedicating June to “beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend” DeAlto.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s ceremony, which had been an annual event since 2017.