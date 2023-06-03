A new interactive map shows Ashuwillticook Rail Trail at the center of a future bike path through Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD — Bicyclists, pedestrians and rail trail users just got a new tool to help plan their next trip or see a bit of the future in an interactive map that shows existing and proposed bike trails.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation released a map showing 320 miles of constructed trails, 24 trails under construction and 60 miles of proposed ones statewide. Employing geographic information systems technology, the map features multiple layers that can be customized and zoomed in for a viewer’s convenience.

A viewer can turn on and off different layers to show what’s existing now and what’s planned in the future, depending on their specific needs. The Priority Trails Network Vision Map can be viewed with or without street names and topography.

“DCR manages a vast trail network that connects communities across the Commonwealth, including iconic trails like the Cape Cod Rail Trail and the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, which help us build healthier families through outdoor recreation and support tourism and economic opportunity,” DCR Commissioner Brian Arrigo said in a news release announcing the map Friday. “The Priority Trails Map will help identify areas where we can expand our trail network and create new trail connections, working with state and local partners, as well as with funding through the MassTrails grant program, to bring these benefits to even more residents around our state.”

A sweep through the map of priority trails in Berkshire County shows a single yellow line drawn from Williamstown to Great Barrington running through the center of the county north-south.

Many of the new links in Berkshire County will follow existing or abandoned railroads to create that north-south path extending in both directions from the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. Part of the path will rely on bike lanes. The connected trails would run from Williamstown to North Adams and Adams in Northern Berkshire County and through Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge and into the village of Housatonic in Great Barrington.

From North Adams to Williamstown, the map shows the North Adams Adventure Trail already in use, but it also shows a bike lane on parts of Route 2.

In Lanesborough, there would be a bike lane running on Route 7 north of Pontoosuc Lake.

One spur off the main route called the Lee Bikeway would link the main path at West Park Street downtown and lead to the Big Y on Pleasant Street.

Other paths and bike lanes are planned that don’t connect with that key north-south trail, such as the Becket Quarry Trail, a bike lane in Great Barrington on Route 23 east of downtown, and a path running along the Housatonic Railroad from Sheffield into North Canaan, Conn. There is also a plan for a Williams River Trail, running north from Housatonic through West Stockbridge to the New York line.

One extension of the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will go into Pittsfield through a separated path along East Street and closer to downtown with the addition of a bike lane on East Street.

An existing bike lane on North Street could be reconfigured, said Nicholas Russo, senior transportation planner at Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.

Since 2019, MassTrails grants have focused on extending and connecting existing trails to one another, with the ultimate goal of having all trails statewide connect to this envisioned network, according to the release.

Some of the exact routes haven’t been defined, and the map shows different options, for example between North Adams and Adams, where there are multiple routes under consideration.

As a planner who works with towns and other entities, Russo sees the map as invaluable, because it allows literally for a shared vision of the future.

“We’ll kind of work to refine some of these lines that are very broad and imprecise and start to actually look at how do we practically get the bike infrastructure through these towns,” Russo said.

Russo is also a bicyclist, and he said he’s excited by the possibilities the map offers to cyclists like himself, showing existing and potential paths through Berkshire County.

“Zoomed out and seeing the big wide line that goes from Williamstown down through to Great Barrington, I see that as a real opportunity to ride through this big swath of Berkshire County without worrying about the traffic,” Russo said. “It’s an option for more people of different ages and abilities.”