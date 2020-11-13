RICHMOND — The standoff continues between the Conservation Commission and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation over a DCR work project that ran roughshod over a woodland trail on the western slope of Lenox Mountain.
But, a recent site visit by commission members and a DCR team to inspect the damage inflicted on the trail adjoining a 1950s state-owned easement might lead to a breakthrough. A portion of the disturbed trail cuts through forested land owned by Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.
The potentially optimistic assessment was presented to the commission this week by Mass Audubon’s regional scientist, Tom Lautzenheiser, who also attended the site visit. The town and the statewide land-conservation nonprofit contend that the project to replace power lines to the summit violated the state’s Scenic Mountain Act.
“Having the team see the property and what was done could be an inflection point in DCR’s attitude toward the project,” Lautzenheiser told commission members. “At least I hope so.”
“What they did was a serious violation of the Scenic Mountain Act, and we cited language from the act and pointed to activities that were done,” he explained. “Having them see it and get a better understanding of how the work deviates from the exemptions in the act … means we may have made some progress in getting them to see our point of view.”
The DCR project last June and early July was designed to replace outdated utility poles and bury new power lines to a communications tower at the summit. The agency contends that exemptions written into the Scenic Mountain Act cover the maintenance work.
But, at its Oct. 13 meeting, the commission accused the state agency of violating the act by constructing a gravel road to the summit.
The agency had replaced some of the above-ground lines with buried cables in a conduit, but it left debris, including poles, throughout the area from View Drive to the summit, where state police and other communications antennas are located.
The commission voted unanimously to begin the enforcement action based on a new bylaw approved by annual town meeting voters June 17. But, the order and the issuance of $100-a-day fines were put on hold until the end of October, to see if the DCR would deliver a restoration plan for the trail. No such plan arrived.
At the start of the Nov. 6 site visit, the order and the “ticket” for the fine were presented to the state officials by Ronald Veillette, chairman of the Conservation Commission, said commission member Harley Keisch, whose View Drive property adjoins the property owned by Ruth Bass that contains the damaged trail.
The DCR team included Deputy Chief Engineer Jeffrey Parenti, agency electrical engineer Martin Menke and Stormwater Management Chief Engineer Robert Lowell.
During the site visit, Keisch said, the DCR officials posed questions about land boundaries and asked about the condition of the trail before last summer’s maintenance project, stating that the agency would return to the commission “with some sort of plan” to restore the damage to the woodland trail.
“That’s where we stand; I hope they come back to us, and I hope we keep after them in every way we can to get this resolved,” Keisch declared.
With the support of the town’s attorney, the commission is compiling records supporting its case against the state for the Scenic Mountain Act violation, Veillette said.
Last month, DCR press secretary Olivia Dorrance told The Eagle that "the emergency maintenance project to restore critical utility poles and power lines was completed anticipating a potential emergency such as storms and forest fires. By completing the work, the electric line and utility poles are in better condition, reducing the risk of falling high voltage lines sparking a forest fire."
"DCR has a longstanding familiarity with the Berkshire Scenic Mountains Act,” she added. According to Dorrance, the agency "does not consider the emergency maintenance project to be subject to the statute" because it involved the maintenance, repair, reconstruction and replacement of a "lawfully located and constructed structure."
Veillette responded that “the Scenic Mountain Act itself grants no special procedures or exemptions for emergencies.”
“The due process for claiming an exemption of any kind would have been for the DCR to file with the ConComm and ask for it,” he added.
Veillette also commented that "despite the lack of proper filing by the DCR, the Richmond ConComm, as the lawful hearing authority, has voted that the activity is not exempt under the specific provision claimed by Dorrance. The exemption being floated by the DCR is applicable only to 'structures' like buildings, not to transmission facilities like pole lines. And only to maintenance, repair, etc. of an insubstantial nature.”
As he stated, “the specific exemption claimed by DCR does not apply to the wholesale removal of the pole line, building of brand new underground transmission facilities and the creation of a brand new road."
Residents in the neighborhood adjoining the trail, including Keisch, have described and photographed severe disruption at higher elevations, including 6- to 7-foot-deep gashes into the mountain, widespread debris and discarded poles tossed into the woods along the newly built gravel road now accessible to four-wheel-drive vehicles. The state has installed a gate and no-trespassing signs at the entrance.
At a neighborhood meeting July 9 to review the aftermath of the project, Martin Menke, the DCR’s electrical engineer, stated that the project was "in response to an emergency" after a tree fell on an electrical line along the trail, taking down several utility poles.
“During the past 60 or 70 years, occasional damage caused by trees has been repaired by simply sending a crew in to cut away the fallen trees and reset the poles,” Keisch commented. “In recent years, if the line is down, or whenever power is cut off, an emergency generator automatically takes over to supply power to the antenna facility at the top. That's been the emergency response in the past. I think it could have been the response this time and avoided all this un-permitted, unplanned, damaging activity."
Keisch has described the work project as "perplexing, crazy and ironic" because it also destroyed part of Mass Audubon's woodlands.
“We’re not questioning the desire to do an upgrade on that power line,” Veillette told The Eagle. “What we’re questioning is the fact that there were no permits, no communication, no plans that anybody saw, and the destruction that was done as a result of that. That’s what we’re objecting to and trying to settle through a restoration plan.”