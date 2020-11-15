PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield woman believes her new holiday recipe could make Eversource smile. Without taking a bite.
Donna Hanson is campaigning to override the COVID-19 blues with colors of that and every other kind, courtesy of a grassroots, regionwide holiday lighting campaign.
Here’s how she hopes it will work:
– Step one: People decorate their homes, per usual, but in league with their neighbors. She lives off Williams Street in Pittsfield and has already sparked a lighting movement locally. Hanson says she got the idea when she noticed neighbors putting up holiday lights last week.
She says she called out to them: “I love it — and let’s light up to cheer us up.”
Since then, the idea is catching on, she said in an email note to The Eagle. “His wife and I suddenly came up with this idea to share this with our neighbors and street, to see if others would like to join us. The word is spreading and neighbors appear to be frantically putting up lights, window candle lights and even a Grinch to get in the spirit.”
– Step two: Other people, on other streets throughout the region (or so Hanson hopes), follow suit.
– Step three: At 6 p.m. on the day of Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, people on Hanson’s street will hit the switches to illuminate their displays, then ring bells from their front doors to celebrate the moment – which she sees, partly, as a safe form of defiance of the coronavirus. Any kind of bell. Even a cowbell if necessary.
“No one goes outside their homes,” she said. “With a flick of a switch the town will light up and bells will ring to let the world know that COVID will not diminish our fight to stay healthy, support each other and bring even such a small glimpse of happiness into our lives with the simple sound of bells of support for one another.”
Hanson likens her campaign to the popular “Bright Lights” program in Springfield, in which a park is decorated and people drive through to admire the displays. But in this case, it happens on a neighborhood level.
“With so much closing up, it may allow families to privately view the holiday lights from the privacy of their own vehicles,” she said. “They would basically go from garage to car to viewing (inside the car) to back home to garage and back inside their homes. Pretty simple.”
Hanson believes the lights are needed, especially for young people.
“It may put a smile on a child’s face and keep the faith of ‘always believing’ in miracles and together there is nothing you can’t succeed or survive when you show kindness and unity in a community,” she said.