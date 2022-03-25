With gas prices soaring and warmer weather coming, Berkshire bike shops are selling more bikes and e-bikes

PITTSFIELD — Longer days, warmer weather, and ridiculously high gas prices. They're all occurring in the Berkshires right now.
But add them together and they make up the perfect formula for an increase in local bicycle sales, and an excellent excuse for cycling enthusiasts to ditch the gas guzzler and start pedaling to work.
Berkshire bike shop owners say they've seen a recent uptick in the sales of bicycles this year, especially from customers who are purchasing electric, or e-bikes.
Steffan Root, who co-owns Berkshire Bike & Board, which operates stores in both Great Barrington and Pittsfield, said it's difficult to compare this year's bike sales to last year or the year before because so many bikes were sold when COVID was at its peak.
Overall bike sales at Berkshire Bike & Board are actually down this year compared to last year, according to Root, but he said the store has seen an uptick in sales over the last two weekends.
"Was that due to the weather or because people want to get out and ride that's hard to say," he said. "If we're looking for a direct correlation to people coming in and buying bikes because of high gas prices, that's probably going to play out over the next two months as people begin to feel the pinch."
There is no statistical evidence to support the premise that bike buying in the Berkshires has increased due to high gas prices, but the comments that bike shop owners hear from customers tell a different story.
"Anecdotally, it's definitely there," Root said. "People are at least starting to entertain the idea. I think these things take awhile to manifest themselves into the community."
"I don't really have a good gauge on how many people are buying them to commute, but they do come in and mention that," said Mitch Plaine, the owner of Plaine's Bike Ski and Snowboard in Pittsfield. Those who have mentioned the possibility of cycling to work, "love the e-bikes," he said.
"A commute that may be a little out of range with a regular bike, puts it in range with an e-bike," Plaine said.
E-bike sales are also up this year at the Arcadian Shop in Lenox, said Keith Dupuis, one of the store's three owners.
"With our Berkshire hills, for some people who want to get out and ride it can be a daunting place to ride because the hills are just kind of endless," Dupuis said. "So the e-bike really kind of evens the playing field."
Craig Walton, the president of the Berkshire Cycling Association, which has 120 members, said his group has also seen an increase in e-bike use.
"It opens up the possibilities quite a bit," he said.
E-bikes are equipped with a small electric motor to assist the cyclist while pedaling. The motor is powered by a rechargeable battery that is mounted on the bike's frame. To be officially classified as an e-bike, the motor is required to assist the rider while pedaling, not serve as the sole source of propulsion.
E-bikes have been around since the 19th century, but have become increasingly popular as technology has improved. Sales of e-bikes have expanded significantly since 1998, according to bicyclehistory.net. In the Berkshires, e-bikes make it easier for novice and older cyclists to either participate in cycling or stay involved with the activity. They make it easier to negotiate the steep terrain the Berkshires are famous for, and allow commuters to reach their destinations without breaking as much of a sweat.
C.J. Hoss, the city planner for the city of Pittsfield, began walking and cycling to work last summer after his wife began to telecommute which reduced the couple's need for two cars to one. He recently bought his first e-bike.
"I'm planning that this summer that's going to be my primary mode of transportation to get to work," he said.
Why did he purchase an e-bike?
"I sweat a lot," Hoss said. "I only live about a mile from City Hall but I have two young children and if something comes up and I need to run home during the day which has happened before, if it's 80 or 90 degrees out, even just that mile home and back and you're in work attire it's not the most comfortable thing."
Another city employee who frequently commutes to work by bicycle is Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield's Commissioner of Public Utilities. Morales began cycling to work in 2018, He likes it so much that he kept cycling to work in December and January. He stopped in February due to the weather and personal commitments, but resumed cycling this month.
"I'm very busy all the time, and getting some activity going, active mobility over passive mobility to get to work, is one of the main reasons I do it," Morales said. "The other reason I did it is that I get to work a few minutes earlier on my bike. I ride between 1 and 1/2 miles to get to work, but I don't have to park away from the building. I bring my bike to the office or put it in the racks near the building. It's like three to five minutes shorter to commute everyday."
Like Hoss, Plaine also has an e-bike, and often rides it to work. "This is my second season with it," he said.
In addition to e-bikes, Plaine said he's sold a lot of hybrid bikes so far this year. Hybrid bikes are so named because they can be used both on and off the road. Having been in business for a long time, Plaine knows what makes cycling popular.
"It's slower than driving around," Plaine said. "You're communing with nature. It's different for different people. Some people might have mountain bikes because they're in it for the adrenalin rush. When a kid gets a bike it's a ticket for freedom.
"But there's a common thread that goes through all of it," he said. "Biking's fun.