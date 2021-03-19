PITTSFIELD — Hancock Shaker Village will kick off its 2021 season on April 17 with the popular Baby Animals on the Shaker Farm.

In addition to Baby Animals, the summer season will include an exhibit by James Turrell that opens May 30, and the opening up of the South Family trail and archaeological site. All programs and audience sizes will be contingent on capacity regulations in connection with official recommendations from the Massachusetts Governor’s Office and CDC.

Baby Animals will be held over a three-week period (April 17 – May 9) and signals the advent of spring to many Berkshire residents. Last season, the annual tradition was postponed —and the animals moved out of the Round Stone Barn to newly constructed outdoor pens — due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“It feels wonderful to reopen, and welcome people back to this extraordinary historic landmark,” said Jennifer Trainer Thompson, director of Hancock Shaker Village, in a statement. “The farm in springtime is overflowing with new life. It signals hope.”

The exhibit "James Turrell & Nicholas Mosse: Lapsed Quaker Ware," — a body of work that manifests a new perspective on light through its absence — will coincide with a presentation of the ceramics collection at Mass MoCA the same weekend in a contemporary setting. This series of black basalt tableware ceramics was designed and made in a collaboration between Turrell and Irish potter Nicholas Mosse.

“My work is more about your seeing than it is about my seeing, although it is a product of my seeing,” said Turrell in a statement about the ceramics collection.

Installed in the 1830 Brick Dwelling, Turrell’s tableware and vessels will create a dialogue between past and present, light and dark, Shaker and Quaker. The pottery was inspired by the 18th century black basalt work of English potter Josiah Wedgewood, who made a decorative black basaltware for the general English market, but also created a simpler design for the American Quaker market. This tradition lapsed. Self-proclaimed lapsed Quakers, Turrell and Mosse revived the tradition by producing a series of their own black basalt, created by hand, one piece at a time. The Village will present eight table settings in an historic setting with Shaker chairs and an 1830 cherry trestle table made at Hancock.

Other highlights of the season include Chester@Hancock, which features three works by the Chester Theatre Company over the summer on the grounds of the Village, and Back Porch concerts, beginning with singer-songwriter Sean Rowe on Saturday, June 12. The Village also will be opening a new Shaker trail, in the woods south of the historic Village, which will lead to additional archaeological remains of several Shaker buildings including a large barn foundation.