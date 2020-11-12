GREAT BARRINGTON — High levels of manganese that now appear to be the cause of discolored water in Housatonic can be removed by a custom-built filter at the treatment plant, and can likely be completed by summer if state regulators sign off.
The cost of the removal is still uncertain, as are rate hikes that could follow.
The project would likely take around three months to complete. A newly released study commissioned by the Housatonic Water Works Co. found that naturally occurring manganese that enters the plant from its Long Pond source is the cause of yellow-to-brown tap water, not rust from old cast-iron mains, as previously thought.
In its Oct. 29 report, the Virginia-based Cornwell Engineering Group also found that levels of the mineral are far below those that can cause health problems.
The study did, however, recommend more investigation and monitoring of household plumbing that can leach copper and lead. Copper levels apparently were high in samples taken from some homes.
The findings came as a surprise to the waterworks and its customers, who are wary of drinking the water during bouts of discoloration after hydrant flushing, and amid warm summer temperatures. It also stains light-colored linens and bathroom fixtures.
The problem appears to have worsened over the last few years, and some residents say it has gone on for decades. Last summer waterworks customers grew more resentful and impatient with the company and pleaded with town officials to intervene.
Rich Brown, of Cornwell, said that naturally occurring manganese is a common “aesthetic” water supply issue in the U.S.
Richard Gullick, an engineer with Water Compliance Solutions in Leominster, said he is helping other clients in Western Massachusetts solve the same problem.
The solution is either a purification technique called “ion exchange” or a manganese filter, Brown said. It might involve adding extra chlorine to the system.
“It’s not a highly complex unusual process,” Brown said. “It’s used very effectively all over the U.S.”
The system will have to be approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Gullick and Brown aren't yet certain about the cost. “It won’t be a million dollars, but it won’t be $10,000, either,” Gullick said.
James Mercer, co-owner and treasurer of the waterworks, said the project will prompt a hike in rates after approval by state regulators. He said that because the company is private, it is not eligible for grants to offset the cost of the work.