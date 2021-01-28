Feel like taking a nice long walk through one of the largest contemporary art museums in the United States?

Feel like doing that from right where you sit?

A 3D computerized tour allows people to make their way through nearly an acre of interior walls at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams.

The tour introduces visitors to "Sol LeWitt: A Wall Drawing Retrospective" on three floors at the museum. The drawings (the description "large scale" hardly captures it) include 105 works that LeWitt created from 1969 to 2007.

To embark, click on the link in the box below. Once inside, get a feel for the navigation built into the 3D tour, which allows visitors to pause, read and wander.

Of special note: the "dollhouse" function, which allows you to use your computer mouse to move a scale model around the screen. The system also lets you jump from floor to floor. The "up" symbol at the lower left brings up highlights from within the exhibit. If you click on any of them, the tour speeds you to exactly that spot.

In short, the 3D tour of the long-standing LeWitt exhibit makes you the master of your museum experience as never before.

"Sol LeWitt in 3D" was presented by Douglas Mason Photography.

Don't forget to actually go someday.