A timeline of North Adams Regional Hospital

March 2, 1885: North Adams Hospital opens. It has 12 beds.
1891: North Adams Hospital Training School for Nurses opens.
1905: The first annex is added to the hospital.
1911: North Adams Visiting Nurse Aid is opened.
1912: The Clark House — a nurse's residence — is constructed.
1920: The hospital gets its first motor ambulance.
1937: The nurses training school is closed. Almost immediately, a private-duty nursing school is opened.
1938: The hospital opens its first accident and emergency department.
1943: The private-duty nursing school closes as the Clark House is turned over for patient rooms.
1955: A new hospital building, built behind the original, is opened. A total of $1,789,183 is raised by the community for the new building.
1960s: The hospital's North Wing is added.
1980s: The Centennial Fund raises more than $1 million toward a $3.5 million renovation.
1985: The North Adams and Williamstown Visiting Nurse Associations merge to become the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern Berkshire.
1997: The Visiting Nurse Association of Northern Berkshire joins Northern Berkshire Healthcare. It is merged with CompCare Inc. and Hospice of Northern Berkshire. The newly formed agency becomes the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of Northern Berkshire.
1999: NBH purchases Sweet Brook nursing home and Sweetwood assisted living center.
2000: The hospital closes its Transitional Care Center, a 20-bed subacute care unit specifically for elderly patients.
2004: NARH begins construction on a $20 million renovation and expansion project that will give it a new critical care unit, birthing center and emergency department.
2005: Northern Berkshire Healthcare engages the services of FTI Cambio Health Solutions to help right its finances. Five administrators resign. Their severance packages are among the "one-time" costs associated with a $4.6 million loss in fiscal 2005.
2008: Northern Berkshire Family Practice becomes part of NBH.
2010: Sweet Brook and Sweetwood are sold.
2011: Northern Berkshire Healthcare files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
2011: The Women's Exchange, the fundraising arm of the VNA, is closed.
2013: NBH officials say they are pursuing an affiliation with Berkshire Health Systems, parent company of Berkshire Medical Center.
2014: NARH closes the Greylock Pavilion, along with its critical care unit and its pediatric ward.
March 25, 2014: NARH announces the closing of the hospital, the Northern Berkshire Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of Northern Berkshire and three medical practices. There is a question of the legality of the closing, as NARH gives a 3-day notice instead of the 90-day notice prescribed by state law.
March 27, 2014: Berkshire Health Systems steps in to keep Northern Berkshire OB–GYN and Northern Berkshire Family Practice — which were originally slated to shut down along with NARH — open.
March 28, 2014: A Superior Court ruling orders NARH to temporarily keep the emergency department open, appoints Berkshire Medical Center to operate facilities.
April 10, 2014: 143 former NARH employees — out of the 530 who lost their jobs — are hired by BMC to provide services to North County at alternative locations.
April 24, 2014: BMC reaches tentative agreement with NARH creditors to purchase the hospital, during a 45-day bidding window.
May 19, 2014: Emergency room reopens.
Sept. 14, 2014: BMC purchases former NARH. The sale included $3.4 million for the hospital, parking garage and administrative building, and $600,000 for the Northern Berkshire Family Medicine building. The agreement includes assets such as medical equipment and office furniture.
Sept. 19, 2014: State-commissioned assessment of North Berkshire health care needs, known as the Stroudwater Report, recommends an integrated system of services with Berkshire Medical Center to include "limited inpatient services provided in North County only if the BMC-North site is designated as a Critical Access Hospital."
Oct. 22, 2014: BHS announces it will invest $6 million in its Northern Berkshire Campus to expand outpatient services to include outpatient endoscopy, outpatient orthopedic surgery and mammography.
Sept. 3, 2015: BHS announces that BMC North will expand to the second-floor of the former hospital, creating a “Neighborhood for Health” with new services including mental health, addiction and chronic illness treatment.
Jan. 19, 2017: Cardiac rehabilitation center opens at BMC North campus, for the first time ever in the Northern Berkshires.
Aug. 9, 2017: The Attorney General’s Office investigation finds that leaders for Northern Berkshire Healthcare had “acted in good faith” in choosing to suddenly close the hospital amidst financial strain, instead of issuing the 90-day notice prescribed by state law.
June 29, 2023: BHS announces plan to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital