WILLIAMSTOWN — Claiming Williams Day will feature a slate of virtual events on Feb. 18 to encourage the community to think critically about the themes of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Among the offerings that are open to the public are two keynote talks, and most events are reserved for the Williams College community.
Black queer femme activist Ericka Hart, the writer, speaker and award-winning sexuality educator, will present a talk exploring the day's central theme — “From Racial Injustice to Restoration” — from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Feb. 18.
“... Hart’s voice is rooted in leading edge thought around human sexual expression as inextricable to overall human health and its intersections with race, gender, chronic illness and disability. Both radical and relatable, she continues to push well beyond the threshold of sex positivity,” the college said in a news release.
Then, the author, legal scholar and New York Times Columnist Michelle Alexander will present her keynote talk from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Alexander’s talk will address how mass incarceration has replaced segregation, and how to end the racial caste system in the United States.
“Bringing audiences profoundly necessary and meaningful insights on the U.S. justice system, as well as eye-opening conversation on how we can end racial caste in America, she leaves them with a new perspective on the challenges facing the civil rights community and a rousing call-to-action for a multi-racial, multi-ethnic human rights movement for justice in America,” the college wrote.
Question and answer periods will follow both talks.
For a full listing of the day’s events and Zoom links, visit claiming.williams.edu.