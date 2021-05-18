Fire Top

The fire that started near East Mountain in Williamstown has since burned around 950 acres across Williamstown and Clarksburg and produced dramatic images.

 Courtesy of Brenda Armstrong

NORTH ADAMS — Since the Clarksburg State Forest fire started on Friday evening around East Mountain, the blaze has lit up the hills of Williamstown and Clarksburg with bright lines of red flames, turning mountainscapes into volcanos.

Here are some photos of the fire that residents in the area have captured over the last several days. 

Friday, May 14

Firefighters began tackling the blaze late Friday and pulled out of the woods as darkness fell. By that evening, Williamstown residents could see the flames from the Williams College campus and other parts of town. 

2021-05-14-BRUSHFIRE-1 (copy)

Smoke rises from the forest in this view from Henderson Road in Williamstown before dark on Friday.
Fire #1

Crews first responded to the fire on Friday evening, after calls about smoke near Henderson Road in Williamstown. In this Friday evening photo, the fire has spread across the Williamstown hills.

Saturday, May 15

On Saturday morning, the smoke had risen high enough that it could be seen in south Williamstown. That afternoon, large stretches of forest around East Mountain and the Appalachian Trail had already burned, though remains of the fire still smoldered. 

2021-05-14-FORESTFIRE-1 (copy) (copy)

Sections of the Williamstown woods continued to smolder on Saturday after firefighters passed through. 

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Sunday, May 16

2021-05-14-FIRE-7 (copy)

The line of the forest fire was visible from Luce Road in Williamstown just before dawn on Sunday morning.
Fire #2

On Sunday evening, dense clouds of smoke wafted up from the fire as it spread across and around Clarksburg State Forest.
Fire #3

From the area around Route 2, North Adams residents could look up and see the lines of the fire. In this picture, taken in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Sunday, the fire burns over Pine Cobble Mountain.

Monday, May 17

By Monday, a Black Hawk helicopter had joined the firefighting efforts, ferrying water between the North Adams reservoir and Clarksburg State Forest.

Wildfire Massachusetts (copy)

On the fourth day of firefighting efforts, an army helicopter retrieved water to douse the wildland fire. The wind created from the helicopter's blades sent ripples through the water, as residents gathered along Pattison Road, under a blue sky, to watch the effort.
2021-05-18-WILDFIRE-6 (copy)

An Army helicopter scoops water Monday from the reservoir in North Adams into an 85 gallon bladder to drop onto the wildland fire.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Tags

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.