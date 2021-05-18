From the area around Route 2, North Adams residents could look up and see the lines of the fire. In this picture, taken in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Sunday, the fire burns over Pine Cobble Mountain.
On the fourth day of firefighting efforts, an army helicopter retrieved water to douse the wildland fire. The wind created from the helicopter's blades sent ripples through the water, as residents gathered along Pattison Road, under a blue sky, to watch the effort.
NORTH ADAMS — Since the Clarksburg State Forest fire started on Friday evening around East Mountain, the blaze has lit up the hills of Williamstown and Clarksburg with bright lines of red flames, turning mountainscapes into volcanos.
Here are some photos of the fire that residents in the area have captured over the last several days.
Friday, May 14
Firefighters began tackling the blaze late Friday and pulled out of the woods as darkness fell. By that evening, Williamstown residents could see the flames from the Williams College campus and other parts of town.
Saturday, May 15
On Saturday morning, the smoke had risen high enough that it could be seen in south Williamstown. That afternoon, large stretches of forest around East Mountain and the Appalachian Trail had already burned, though remains of the fire still smoldered.
