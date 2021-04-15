An unusual storm for mid-April could dump heavy wet snow over portions of the Berkshires by midday Friday, with highest amounts from Pittsfield north into southern Vermont, especially in higher elevations above 1,500 feet.
A winter storm warning for the northern half of the county, in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Saturday, calls for total accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible and some power outages are possible,” according to the National Weather Service.
South of Pittsfield, a winter weather advisory indicates 3 to 6 inches, with potentially slippery road conditions.
Before the expected changeover to snow or a wintry mix Thursday night, a moderate to heavy rainfall was forecast for the region.
An intense storm over the Great Lakes early Thursday was expected to move into the Northeast, merging with a coastal system taking shape off the New Jersey shore.
High temperatures on Thursday will be below normal, in the 40s, before dropping into the 30s after dark.
With the ground still warm from days of far above normal highs, accumulations in valley areas are likely to be limited to unpaved surfaces. At higher elevations in the hill towns, especially in North County, snow could stick to roadways, forecasters said.
By Friday night, rain and snow should end as the coastal storm system pulls further off shore and away from the region.
The weekend looks drier and tranquil with daytime highs in the mid 40s, leading to a rapid snowmelt wherever accumulations occur.
Overall liquid precipitation of one to two inches expected from the storm would help ward off an intensifying drought, since rainfall since Jan. 1 in Berkshire County has been about half the normal amount.