'We just keep proving them wrong': Khali Zabian works her way back into life

With an assist from her mother, Lisa, her boyfriend, Michael Kahn, right, and movement specialist Antoine Alston, Khali Zabian rises from her wheelchair during a session with Alston this month in Great Barrington. "Khali teaches me perseverance, humility and increases my faith," Alston said of Zabian, whose recovery after being struck by a car last year continues to amaze. "Without faith, there's no way to walk back from this."

In 2020, there's a lot we'd all like to forget. 

But, as Eagle reporters and photographers show, there's still a lot worth remembering. Here, our journalists share the stories and photos that made the year a memorable one for them.

Heather Bellow

Did something happen in the janitor's room? Her answer: Yes.

Family of first Berkshires resident to die of COVID-19 grieves at a distance

Early quarantines foreshadowed a growing threat in the Berkshires

A hero’s humility: 'I just wanted to find her'

Our Opinion: Guthrie Center's longtime outreach deserves support

Arlo Guthrie is launching a multimedia campaign to help save his famous church in Great Barrington.

Clarence Fanto

How 5 Berkshires task force members struck a PCB cleanup deal with GE

Fundraising campaign to save Lenox bookstore passes $120,000

Guthrie Center looking for lifeline to keep its mission going

Pandemic pay cuts for BSO, Boston Pops players

'We're back from the dead': One Lenox retailer does an about-face after closing

Deval Patrick in Chicago

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick stands this year outside his former childhood home on the South Side of Chicago.

Larry Parnass

Patrick, back in former Chicago neighborhood, studies up on economic barriers

A heavy or hero? Inside Tom Bernard's game plan on Crane

Judge finds allegation against former Bishop Weldon 'unequivocally credible'

‘Here he is.’ A phone call opened farm owner’s heart to accused fire-starter

Postal Service package delays pinch Berkshire retailers, activists

New Williamstown police station on schedule for July opening

Williamstown Police Chief Kyle Johnson stands in the doorway of a holding cell Friday in the town's new police station.

Scott Stafford

Embattled Williamstown Police chief resigns amid concerns over behavior

City agrees to sale of Notre Dame to local developer Moresi

Berkshire law enforcement ready for any election-related flare-ups

At the Mount (Greylock), McCandless broadens his superintendent horizons

Sweet Brook sold to finance company for $1.5 million

2020-12-18-VACCINES

Margo Mazzeo, a nurse in the COVID-19 testing center, is the first to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, administered by infection control nurse Jamie Lander at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

Francesca Paris

Health care workers receive first vaccinations with fear, hope, relief

Williams prof disavows own finding of mishandled GOP ballots

As more fall ill and die, COVID-19 vaccine news brings “tremendous relief” to Berkshires

At the precipice? Berkshire voters lament division, hope for best

A hospital's holiday gift: BIC donates ultracold freezer to store COVID-19 vaccine

Dalton farm fire 2.jpg

Hay bales set up in support of the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris burn on Friday. Dalton Police have made one arrest in the blaze.

Jake Mendel

Taconic grad Stephanie Wilson talks about next trip into space, memories of Berkshires

On Track: Clapp Park providing respite from reality

Taconic girls basketball team rallies past Medway

Community rallies behind Dalton farmer who lost Biden-Harris hay bales in fire

Scott vs. the World: McGuire puts up 52 points, breaks 2 records

A pink-clad warrior: Running serves as rallying cry for Flaherty amid terminal cancer diagnosis

Jorja Flaherty, right, trains with Berkshire Running Center's Shiobbean Lemme for the virtual Friehofer's Run for Women race.

Mike Walsh

Bonded by basketball: Taconic's star duo Isaac Percy and Mohammed Sanogo

Drury's Scott McGuire leads Blue Devils back to familiar place at UMass

Runner's High: Mercury's Appalachian Trail quest routes through Dalton

Pittsfield Salvation Army rises to meet growing need amid virus crisis

SANTARELLA-6.jpg

Shaun Mosley and Joshua Williams have purchased Santarella in Tyringham and will restore the “gingerbread house” cottage and open it for events. The property has two “silos” in the back that are listed on Airbnb for guests.

Tony Dobrowolski

Launch of Berkshire Innovation Center seen as spark for Berkshire economy

The story behind the journeys of donated books

Storied $1.2 million 'gingerbread house' has new owners in Tyringham (VIDEO)

Former Pittsfield Mayor Remo Del Gallo dies at 94

Popular handprinted calendar marks 50th anniversary

TOMJOYNER (9 of 10).jpg

Thomas Joyner, of Lee, hugs his son, Matthew, at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield on Wednesday. Joyner’s skill and joy of being a helicopter pilot came to an end when the CW5, the highest rank for a chief warrant officer in the Army, flew his last mission, an hourlong ceremonial flight in the Westfield area, landing to a hero’s welcome.

Dick Lindsay

With revised plan in hand, Lee Planning Board backs Eagle Mill project

Cheshire Town Administrator Ed St. John IV resigns

Final touchdown ends high-flying career of high-ranking Army chopper pilot from Lee

Lee schools buck trend, will stay hybrid as virus cases remain low

On bended knee at Statehouse, black, Latino reps push to hold police accountable

Members of the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, joined by municipal officials, march down Joy Street on Tuesday morning from the historical African Meeting House to the front steps of the Statehouse, where Sen. Sonia Chang-D az (second from left) and Rep. Russell Holmes (center) helped outline a policy agenda to prevent police brutality.

Danny Jin

Priced out of the market?: Home inventory shortage persists in the Berkshires

Where Berkshires schooling goes way outside the box

For Democrats in Massachusetts, voting breakdown shows gap among party members

Some living at Springside Park want more time before removal

2020MOCACOMMUNITYDAY

Brian Mooney takes a photo of his daughter Felicity, 4, at Ledelle Moe’s exhibit “When” on the free Community Day at Mass MoCa in North Adams on Jan. 25

Photographer Stephanie Zollshan

Things we took for granted put into new perspective

STORMPUPPIES-1.jpg

A plane full of 46 puppies arrives at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in Pittsfield on Oct. 7 from Mobile Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Delta to make room in the shelters affected by the storm. Thirty-three of the dogs went to the Berkshire Humane Society and 13 went to the Montgomery SPCA in New York state. Once medically cleared, the dogs were available for adoption to approved homes.

Photographer Ben Garver

Despite the despair, strength of human spirit shines through

Hay Bales back

Dicken Crane stands beside the hay bales he reconstructed after they were destroyed by vandals on Oct. 11. He said he hoped his message would unite during a time of great division.

Photographer Gillian Jones

Year unlike any other, a privilege to cover