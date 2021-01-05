In 2020, there's a lot we'd all like to forget.
But, as Eagle reporters and photographers show, there's still a lot worth remembering. Here, our journalists share the stories and photos that made the year a memorable one for them.
Heather Bellow
Did something happen in the janitor's room? Her answer: Yes.
Family of first Berkshires resident to die of COVID-19 grieves at a distance
Early quarantines foreshadowed a growing threat in the Berkshires
'We just keep proving them wrong': Khali Zabian works her way back into life
A hero’s humility: 'I just wanted to find her'
Clarence Fanto
How 5 Berkshires task force members struck a PCB cleanup deal with GE
Fundraising campaign to save Lenox bookstore passes $120,000
Guthrie Center looking for lifeline to keep its mission going
Pandemic pay cuts for BSO, Boston Pops players
'We're back from the dead': One Lenox retailer does an about-face after closing
Larry Parnass
Patrick, back in former Chicago neighborhood, studies up on economic barriers
A heavy or hero? Inside Tom Bernard's game plan on Crane
Judge finds allegation against former Bishop Weldon 'unequivocally credible'
‘Here he is.’ A phone call opened farm owner’s heart to accused fire-starter
Postal Service package delays pinch Berkshire retailers, activists
Scott Stafford
Embattled Williamstown Police chief resigns amid concerns over behavior
City agrees to sale of Notre Dame to local developer Moresi
Berkshire law enforcement ready for any election-related flare-ups
At the Mount (Greylock), McCandless broadens his superintendent horizons
Sweet Brook sold to finance company for $1.5 million
Francesca Paris
Health care workers receive first vaccinations with fear, hope, relief
Williams prof disavows own finding of mishandled GOP ballots
As more fall ill and die, COVID-19 vaccine news brings “tremendous relief” to Berkshires
At the precipice? Berkshire voters lament division, hope for best
A hospital's holiday gift: BIC donates ultracold freezer to store COVID-19 vaccine
Jake Mendel
Taconic grad Stephanie Wilson talks about next trip into space, memories of Berkshires
On Track: Clapp Park providing respite from reality
Taconic girls basketball team rallies past Medway
Community rallies behind Dalton farmer who lost Biden-Harris hay bales in fire
Scott vs. the World: McGuire puts up 52 points, breaks 2 records
Mike Walsh
Bonded by basketball: Taconic's star duo Isaac Percy and Mohammed Sanogo
Drury's Scott McGuire leads Blue Devils back to familiar place at UMass
A pink-clad warrior: Running serves as rallying cry for Flaherty amid terminal cancer diagnosis
Runner's High: Mercury's Appalachian Trail quest routes through Dalton
Pittsfield Salvation Army rises to meet growing need amid virus crisis
Tony Dobrowolski
Launch of Berkshire Innovation Center seen as spark for Berkshire economy
The story behind the journeys of donated books
Storied $1.2 million 'gingerbread house' has new owners in Tyringham (VIDEO)
Former Pittsfield Mayor Remo Del Gallo dies at 94
Popular handprinted calendar marks 50th anniversary
Dick Lindsay
With revised plan in hand, Lee Planning Board backs Eagle Mill project
Cheshire Town Administrator Ed St. John IV resigns
Final touchdown ends high-flying career of high-ranking Army chopper pilot from Lee
Lee schools buck trend, will stay hybrid as virus cases remain low
Danny Jin
On bended knee at Statehouse, black, Latino reps push to hold police accountable
Priced out of the market?: Home inventory shortage persists in the Berkshires
Where Berkshires schooling goes way outside the box
For Democrats in Massachusetts, voting breakdown shows gap among party members
Some living at Springside Park want more time before removal
Photographer Stephanie Zollshan
Things we took for granted put into new perspective
Photographer Ben Garver
Despite the despair, strength of human spirit shines through