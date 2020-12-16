Unless this nor'easter turns out to be a bor'easter, stay home.
That's the message from AAA Northeast ahead of a massive snowstorm that is expected to bring more than a foot of snow to the Berkshires.
“Winter weather is forecast for the next few days, and there are a disproportionate number of crashes this time of year involving bad weather and winter storms,” Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs at AAA Northeast, said in a news release. “Snow and sleet can cause significant safety problems by reducing visibility and making it difficult to safely maneuver or stop, but by being vigilant behind the wheel, motorists can help to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities.”
Travel could be treacherous late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with strong winds and snow falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour. If you do have to go out, AAA recommends the following tips:
- Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
- Increase your following distance. Allow five to six seconds of following distance between your vehicle and any vehicle in front of you. This space allows you time to stop safely if the other driver brakes suddenly.
- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal. Don’t pump the brakes.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.
AAA also recommends that motorists keep an emergency kit in their vehicle.
“More than 40 percent of motorists do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle,” Maguire said. “Drivers attempting to brave bad weather should remain cautious and always be prepared by packing an emergency roadside kit.”
The following items should be included in the kit: mobile phone and car charger; first-aid kit; blankets; drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets; flashlight with extra batteries; rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes; basic toolkit including duct tape and warning devices such as flares or reflectors; ice scraper/snow brush; jumper cables/jump pack; traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter; tarp, raincoat and gloves; and a shovel.