What happens to abortion access in Massachusetts and the Berkshires if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Communities in other states might find access to abortion restricted if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggests is likely.
But not the Berkshires. In all of Massachusetts, abortion will continue to be protected by the ROE Act. Lawmakers in December 2020 passed legislation that secured the option in light of concerns that the landmark case might be overturned. The 2020 measure also expanded a woman's access to abortion for up to 24 weeks — and beyond that in the case of fetuses found to have fatal conditions.
Previously, abortions in the state were only allowed after 24 weeks if the life or health of the mother was at risk. The ROE Act also reduced, from 18 to 16, the age for which permission is needed from a parent or judge.
Massachusetts officials and lawmakers are saying the state will be unshakable in protecting the right to choose.
Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor, reminded followers in a tweet that abortion is legal and remains so in the state:
“If SCOTUS does overturn Roe, it would upend families and rob patients of their bodily autonomy," she wrote. "Massachusetts will be a leader across this country and stand for compassion, care, and respect when others won’t.”
An initial draft majority opinion was leaked to news site Politico, which published the document Monday. The draft, by Justice Samuel Alito, would overturn the 1973 landmark case federally protecting abortion rights.
So far, five justices are in the initial majority; three are dissenting. Chief Justice John Roberts has not yet voted.
Things can still change in the court's position, reported Politico.
“Deliberations on controversial cases have in the past been fluid,” the story said. “Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before a decision is unveiled. The court’s holding will not be final until it is published, likely in the next two months.”
Massachusetts Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, tweeted that there might be other ways to handle the situation.
“If the leaked draft holds then let’s go Congress,” Hinds wrote. “Time to statutorily guarantee the rights recognized by the Supreme Court since 1973.”
The Berkshire County district attorney also weighed in.
“As an elected DA, I will never use the power of the state to criminalize private healthcare decisions + will fight like hell to ensure the bodily autonomy of women everywhere,” Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington wrote in a tweet. “Overturning Roe will make the women + girls I seek to empower less safe .… “